Iran has requested technical assistance for black boxes in crashed aircraft paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

But because of the damage suffered, they need some parts for repair, which means they can be examined in Iran, it says.

A request for technical assistance has been sent to the Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Office in France and the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States, but they have not responded positively to the request, it says.

The report says that Canada, Sweden, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine are asking to be part of the research process rather than observers.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne wrote to his Iranian counterpart to emphasize Canada’s opinion that black boxes should be sent quickly for analysis by experts in France or Ukraine, which is the consensus of the countries that lost civilians when Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot the passenger plane and killed all 176 on board.

Hassan Rezaeifar, the Iranian official who led the investigation, was quoted on Sunday by the state-run IRNA news agency and said, “Ukrainian Boeing’s flight recorders are in Iranian hands and we have no intention of sending them out.”

He said that Iran is working on restoring the data and cabin recordings, and that it can send the flight recorders to Ukraine or France. “But we haven’t made a decision yet.”

The Canadian Transport Safety Board issued a statement on Sunday stating that it understands that the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are still in Iran.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Office of the responsible investigator of the Islamic Republic of Iran can travel to Ukraine this week to meet the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine to discuss the investigation and visit the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation recorders lab , “Said the statement.

A second team of Canadian researchers specializing in downloading and analyzing aircraft recorder data will be deployed as soon as it is clear when and where that work will be done, the board said.

The report from the Iranian aviation authority says the jetliner transported five Canadian nationals. Canada said that 57 Canadians were aboard the flight of Ukraine International Airlines.

The report says the numbers reflect the passports that passengers use to board the aircraft.

The nine crew members killed were Ukrainian citizens, the remaining passengers were 146 Iranians, 10 Afghans, four Swedes and two Ukrainians, the report says, although it acknowledged that some passengers had dual nationality.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 20, 2020.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Note for readers: this is a corrected story. An earlier version has incorrectly called the Foreign Minister of Hassan Rezaeifar Iran