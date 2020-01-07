Loading...

His murder has already pushed Tehran to give up the remaining limits of his 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, while his successor and others promise to take revenge. In Baghdad, the parliament has called for the expulsion of all US troops from Iraqi soil, something analysts fear that militants from the Islamic State can set up a comeback.

The remains of Soleimani and those of the others killed in the air raid were taken to a central square in Kerman, a desert town surrounded by mountains that dates back to the days of the Silk Road where he will be buried later on Tuesday.

Salami praised the deeds of Soleimani and said that as a martyr he posed an even greater threat to Iran’s enemies.

“We will take revenge. We will set fire wherever they want, “said Salami, shouting” Death to Israel! ” “

Israel is an old regional enemy of Iran.

According to a report from the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday, Iran has worked out 13 sets of plans to get revenge on the murder of Soleimani. The report quoted Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, who said that even the weakest of them would be a “historic nightmare” for the US. He refused to give details,

“If American troops do not leave our region voluntarily and upright, we will do something to spread their bodies horizontally,” Shamkhani said.

The Iranian Parliament has meanwhile adopted an urgent law declaring the command of the US Army to the Pentagon in Washington and those acting on its behalf to be “terrorists” subject to Iranian sanctions. The measure appears to reflect President Donald Trump’s decision in April to declare the Revolutionary Guard a “terrorist organization.”

The US Department of Defense used the designation of the guard as a terrorist organization in the US to support the strike that killed Soleimani. The decision of the Iranian parliament, taken by a special procedure to speed up the law, comes when officials across the country threaten to take revenge for killing Soleimani.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US had refused to issue him a visa to travel to New York for upcoming meetings at the United Nations. The US as the host of the United Nations headquarters is supposed to allow foreign officials to attend such meetings.

“They fear that someone will come to the US and reveal the reality,” Zarif said, adding, “The world is not limited to New York and you can talk to the American people from Tehran and we will do that.”

The US Department of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press