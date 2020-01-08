Iran fires ballistic missiles at US military bases in Iraq

Loading...

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US and coalition personnel in Iraq early Wednesday morning, a Pentagon statement said.

“It is clear that these missiles were fired from Iran and aimed at at least two Iraqi military bases with US military and coalition forces based in Al-Assad and Irbil,” said Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman in one Explanation. “We are working on initial combat damage assessments.”

Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq’s Anbar province was hit by several missiles early Wednesday morning, according to several reports.

“In recent days, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to protect our personnel and partners in response to Iranian threats and actions,” added Hoffman. “These bases were on high alert as there are indications that the Iranian regime intends to attack our armed forces and interests in the region. As we assess the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend the US Personals, the partner. ” and allies in the region. “

About 35 storeys hit the base, reported Carla Babb, Pentagon correspondent for Voice of America.

“The brave soldiers of the IRGC’s aerospace division launched a successful 10 ballistic missile attack on the Al Assad military base on behalf of the martyr General Qasem Soleimani,” said a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps.

The attack on Al Asad, which houses both Iraqi and American troops, occurred a few days after President Donald Trump ordered the murder of General Qasem Soleimani, head of the IRGC’s elite Quds force, when he was attacked in January left Baghdad International Airport 2.

“We are aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “The President has been briefed and is closely monitoring the situation and is consulting his national security team.”

This is a breaking news. It is being updated.