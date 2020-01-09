Iran easily sends out mixed signals as tensions

Loading...

Shutterstock

By AMIR VAHDAT and JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Iran sent mixed signals on Thursday as tensions with the US appeared to be resolving. President Hassan Rouhani warned of a “very dangerous reaction” if the United States “made another mistake” and a high-ranking commander swore “tougher revenge”. for killing a top Iranian general.

Both sides appeared to be taking a step back Wednesday after Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases that housed American forces in Iraq without causing casualties. Iran said the attack was in retaliation for the US strike in which General Qassem Soleimani, the architect of his regional security strategy, was killed in Iraq earlier this week.

Article below …

Rouhani said the missile attack was a legitimate act of self-defense under the United States Charter. However, he warned: “If the United States makes another mistake, it will result in a very dangerous response.”

In addition to launching the missile attack, Iran has given up its remaining commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump waived in May 2018. However, Rouhani said Iran would continue to work with United States inspectors.

Older Iranian military commanders adopted a more defiant tone.

Abdollah Araghi, a member of Iran’s joint chiefs of staff, said the Revolutionary Guard would “impose tougher vengeance on the enemy in the near future,” said the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim also quoted General Ali Fadavi, the acting commander of the Guard, on the grounds that the missile attack was “just one of the manifestations of our capabilities”.

“We sent dozens of missiles to the heart of US bases in Iraq and they couldn’t do a damned thing,” he was quoted as saying.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who heads the country’s aerospace program, said that although Iran only fired 13 missiles at the two bases, “we were ready to fire hundreds of them.” At the same time, Iran carried out a cyber attack on US surveillance systems.

He also repeated unfounded claims that dozens of Americans had been killed or wounded in the strikes. But he said the goal of the operation was not to kill someone, but to “attack the enemy’s military machine.”

Trump announced on Wednesday that he would not take any military revenge for the strike at the bases. This raised hopes that the current stalemate that brought the two countries to the brink of a major war could come to a standstill.

The strike that killed Soleimani also killed a senior commander of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, known as people-mobilizing forces, who had also vowed vengeance. This has led to fears that Iran’s regional proxies could launch attacks.

US Vice President Mike Pence said the militias also appeared to be withdrawing.

“We are hearing some news suggesting Iran is sending a message to the militias to keep it going,” he told the Fox News Channel without going into detail.

Rouhani spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, calling on Britain to announce the murder of Soleimani.

As head of Iran’s elite Quds force, Soleimani had mobilized powerful militias across the region and was blamed for fatal attacks on Americans resulting from the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. In Iran, he is seen by many as a national hero who played a key role in the defeat of the Islamic state group and the resistance to western hegemony.

Without Soleimani’s efforts to lead forces in Syria and Iraq against IS, “you would have no peace and security in London today,” quoted Rouhani Vice President Alireza Moezi tweeting the call to Johnson.

Downing Street confirmed the call and said Johnson was calling for “an end to hostilities” in the Gulf. Great Britain stands by the nuclear agreement and urges Iran to fully comply with the regulations again.

Pence said the United States would urge its European allies to abandon the “catastrophic” nuclear deal and demand greater concessions from Iran.

Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia, the other signatories to the agreement, continued to stick to it and considered it the best hope of preventing Iran from developing the ability to rapidly build a nuclear weapon.

Europeans have been looking for ways to continue trading with Iran, but have been largely unable to circumvent Trump’s debilitating sanctions. The sanctions have devastated the Iranian economy and have been a key factor in the escalation for months.

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated press writer Jill Lawless from London contributed to this.