Iran denies shooting down plane, says West should share evidence

Tehran, Iran – Iran denied Western allegations on Friday that one of its own missiles shot down a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside of Tehran, and called on the United States and the Canada to share all the information they have on the accident, which killed the 176 people on board.

Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile just hours after Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the murder of its superior general of an American air strike last week.

“What is obvious to us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane,” said Ali Abedzadeh, head of the Iranian national aviation department, during the meeting. ‘a press conference.

“If they are really sure, they should come and show their discoveries to the world” in accordance with international standards, he added.

Hassan Rezaeifar, the head of the Iranian investigation team, said that recovering data from black box flight recorders could take more than a month and that the entire investigation could take up to three months. ‘next year. He also said that Iran could seek assistance from international experts if it was unable to retrieve the flight records.

No casualties sustained in ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases, raising hopes that deadlock on murder of General Qassem Soleimani will end relatively peacefully, although Iran has sent mixed signals to find out if his reprisals are complete.

If the United States or Canada were to provide compelling evidence that the plane was shot down by Iran, even unintentionally, it could have a dramatic impact on public opinion in Iran.

The Iranian public rallied to the leaders after the murder of Soleimani last Friday, hundreds of thousands of people joined the general’s funeral processions in several cities, in an unprecedented manifestation of sorrow and unity.

But feelings in Iran are still lively in the face of the government’s crackdown on large-scale protests late last year triggered by an economic crisis exacerbated by US sanctions. Several hundred demonstrators were reportedly killed during the crackdown.

These cracks could quickly reopen if Iranian authorities are held responsible for the deaths of 176 people, mainly Iranians or dual Iranian-Canadian citizens. Iran still points to the accidental shooting down of an Iranian passenger plane by US forces in 1988 – which killed the 290 people on board – as evidence of American hostility.

US, Canadian and British authorities said on Thursday that it was “very likely” that Iran would have shot down the Boeing 737, which crashed near Tehran on Wednesday morning. US officials have said the airliner may have been mistakenly identified as a threat.

This satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, January 9, 2020 shows the site where a Ukrainian airliner crashed Tuesday evening near the city of Shahedshahr, Iran, southwest of the capital Tehran. The Associated Press annotated the image to show the location and length of the debris field Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies via Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country lost at least 63 citizens in the fall, said: “We have information from many sources, including our allies and our own information.”

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” he said.

US officials did not specify what information was available to them that indicated an Iranian missile suspected of being fired by the Russian Tor system, known to NATO as SA-15. But they recognized the existence of satellites and other sensors in the area, as well as the likelihood of communication interceptions and other similar information.

Western countries may be hesitant to share information about such a strike as it comes from highly classified sources.

Videos verified by the Associated Press seem to show the last seconds of the unhappy plane, which had just taken off from Iran Wednesday morning.

In a video, a fast moving light can be seen through the trees while someone is filming from the ground. The light seems to be the burning plane, which collapses on the earth while an enormous ball of fire illuminates the landscape.

Someone outside the camera says in farsi, “The plane caught fire. … In the name of God, the compassionate, the merciful. God please help us. Call the fire department!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that “the missile theory is not excluded, but it has not yet been confirmed”.

In a Facebook post, he reiterated his call “to all international partners” – the United States, Britain and Canada in particular – to share data and evidence relevant to the accident. He also announced plans to discuss the investigation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later Friday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko tweeted that he and the president met with representatives of the US embassy on Friday and obtained “important data” about the accident. The Minister did not specify what type of data it was, but said that it would be “processed by our specialists”.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News released Thursday evening, Pompeo said the crash may have been caused by “mechanical failure”, but that commercial airliners needed to know if it was possible to fly to Tehran and come back.

“If the international community has to close this airport, too bad,” he said. “We have to get to the bottom of this very, very quickly.”

German airline Lufthansa said it and its subsidiaries would cancel flights to and from Tehran for the next 10 days as a precautionary measure, citing the “uncertain security situation for airspace around the airport from Tehran “. Other airlines have made changes to avoid Iranian airspace.

The British Foreign Office has advised against any travel to Iran and any air travel to, from or within the country.

Iranian news agency IRNA quoted foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying that Iran “invited Ukraine and Boeing to participate in the investigations”. He then said that a 10-member Canadian delegation was traveling to Iran to help the families of the victims. .

Iran had initially said it would not allow Boeing to participate in the investigation, going against current international standards for accident investigation. He then invited the United States accident investigation agency to participate in the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday night that it would “assess its level of participation,” but its role may be limited by US sanctions against Iran. US officials have also expressed concern about sending workers to Iran due to increased tensions.

According to the rules established by an aeronautical organization of the United Nations, the NTSB is authorized to take part because the accident involved a Boeing 737-800 designed and built in the United States.

The French air accident investigation agency, known by the French acronym BEA, is also participating in the investigation. The aircraft engine was designed by CFM International, a joint venture between the French group Safran and the American group GE Aviation.

A preliminary Iranian investigation report released on Thursday said that the pilots of the airliner had never called for help by radio and that the burning plane was trying to turn around for the airport when he fell.

The Iranian report suggests that a sudden emergency struck the Boeing 737, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, just minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning.

These results are not incompatible with the effect of a surface-to-air missile. These missiles are designed to explode near planes, shredding them with shrapnel. There is no need to score a direct hit, and a hit aircraft may appear to be turning around when in fact it decays.

Abedzadeh, the senior aviation official, said authorities had recovered two black box flight recorders, saying they were “damaged” but legible. They could shed more light on the cause of the accident.

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press editors Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Yuras Karmanau in Minsk, Belarus, Nadia Ahmed in London and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.