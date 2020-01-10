Loading...

By NASSER KARIMI and JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press

TEHERAN, Iran (AP) – Iran denied Western allegations on Friday that one of its own missiles had launched a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside of Tehran, and called on the U.S. and Canada to provide information about the crash, at which all 176 people were killed on board.

Western leaders said the plane was unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile a few hours after Iran fired around a dozen ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq, in order to assassinate its colonel-general in an American airstrike in the United States avenge last week.

“What is obvious to us and what we can safely say is that no missile hit the plane,” Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s National Aviation Department, told a press conference.

“If you are really sure, you should come and show your results to the world,” he added.

Hassan Rezaeifar, head of the Iranian investigation team, said it could take more than a month to recover the data from the black box flight recorders, and the entire investigation could go into the next year. He also said Iran could ask international experts for help if it could not extract the flight records.

The ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases left no casualties and hoped that the standoff due to the murder of General Qassem Soleimani would end relatively peacefully, despite the fact that Iran has sent mixed signals that its retaliation is complete.

If the United States or Canada provide undeniable evidence that the plane was shot down by Iran, it could have a dramatic impact on public opinion in Iran, albeit unintentionally.

The Iranian public gathered around the leadership after the assassination of Soleimani last Friday. Hundreds of thousands took part in the general’s funeral processions in several cities in an unprecedented demonstration of grief and unity.

However, sentiment in Iran is still bad when the government took massive action at the end of last year against protests triggered by an economic crisis exacerbated by US sanctions. Several hundred demonstrators are said to have been killed in the crackdown.

These cracks could quickly clear up if the Iranian authorities were held responsible for the deaths of 176 people, mainly Iranians or Iranian-Canadian dual citizens.

US, Canadian and British officials said Thursday that it was “very likely” that Iran would shoot down the Boeing 737, which crashed near Tehran late Tuesday. US officials said the Jetliner may have been wrongly classified as a threat.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country lost at least 63 citizens in the fall, said: “We have intelligence agencies from various sources, including our allies and our own intelligence agencies.”

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” he said.

US officials did not say what message they had that indicated an Iranian missile that was believed to be fired by the Russian gate system, known to NATO as SA-15. However, they recognized the existence of satellites and other sensors in the region, as well as the likelihood of communication interruptions and similar findings.

Western countries may be reluctant to share information about such a strike because they come from highly classified sources.

Videos checked by The Associated Press appear to show the last few seconds of the unfortunate airliner that had just launched from Iran early Wednesday.

In a video, a fast moving light can be seen through the trees while someone is filming from the ground. The light appears to be the burning plane crashing to earth while a giant fireball illuminates the landscape.

Someone outside the camera says in Farsi: “The plane caught fire. … In the name of God, compassion, the merciful. God, please help us. Call the fire department!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: “The missile theory is not excluded, but has not yet been confirmed.”

In a Facebook post, he repeated his request “to all international partners” – in particular the USA, Great Britain and Canada – to provide data and evidence that are relevant to the crash. He also announced plans to discuss the investigation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later on Friday.

Ukrainian Secretary of State Vadym Prystaiko tweeted that he and the president met with US embassy officials on Friday and received “key data” about the crash. The minister did not specify what kind of data it was, but said it was “processed by our specialists”.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that aired late Thursday, Pompeo said the crash may be due to a “mechanical defect,” but commercial airliners need to know if arriving and departing to Tehran is safe.

“If the international community has to close this airport, it should be like this,” he said. “We have to get to the bottom of this very, very quickly.”

State-owned Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying that Iran had invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigation. He later said a Canadian delegation of ten had traveled to Iran to help the families of the victims.

Iran originally announced that Boeing would not be allowed to participate in the investigation, which would violate international crash investigation standards. She later asked the United States Accident Investigation Agency to participate in the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced late Thursday that it would “evaluate its involvement”, but that its role could be limited by US sanctions against Iran. US officials have also expressed concern about the posting of workers to Iran as tensions escalate.

According to rules established by a United Nations aviation organization, the NTSB is eligible to participate because the crash affected a Boeing 737-800 jet that was designed and built in the United States.

The French Aircraft Accident Investigation Agency, known by the French acronym BEA, is also participating in the investigation. The aircraft’s engine was designed by CFM International, a joint venture between the French group Safran and the US group GE Aviation.

A preliminary Iranian investigation report released Thursday said that the plane pilots never made a radio call for help and that the burning plane was trying to return to the airport when it crashed.

According to the Iranian report, the Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines suffered a sudden emergency shortly after departing Imam Khomeini International Airport early Wednesday.

These findings do not conflict with the effectiveness of a surface-to-air missile. Such missiles are said to explode near airplanes and crush them with grenade fragments. There is no need to score a direct hit, and a hit airplane may appear to turn back when it actually disintegrates.

Abedzadeh, the senior aviation official, previously said that the law provides for “full coordination” between the country’s air defense and the civil aviation system.

He said the authorities recovered two black boxes that were “damaged” but legible. This could provide further information about what caused the crash.

Ukraine said the Iranian authorities had allowed Ukrainian investigators to examine fragments of the plane late Thursday.

“It is too early in the investigation to reveal specific details,” said the Ukrainian president’s statement. It was added that DNA is collected from relatives of Ukrainians who died in the crash to identify the bodies.

Krauss reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated press authors Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Yuras Karmanau in Minsk, Belarus, Nadia Ahmed in London and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.