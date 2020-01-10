Iran crashes and rocket claims put Ukrainian president in bind paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

And the crisis has broken out because Ukraine – under the new leadership of a man without political experience – is already entangled in other international and American political disputes.

Zelenskiy has become entangled in the turmoil surrounding President Donald Trump’s allegation, based on allegations that Trump was trying to force Ukraine to investigate the democratic opponent Joe Biden. Trump and his Republican political allies insisted that he wanted to investigate corruption in Ukraine, and by extension that Ukraine, not just Russia, was involved in the 2016 US elections.

The first aviation disaster in Ukraine was on October 4, 2001, when a Russian plane disappeared over the Black Sea on its way to Israel with 78 people. Within weeks of the 9-11 attacks in the United States, speculation about the cause was initially focused on terrorism.

Within a day, US officials said the aircraft was probably accidentally hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was fired during military exercises. Both Ukraine and Russia initially rejected this claim. But the rejection by Russian President Vladimir Putin was based on what he had been told by Ukraine – a Russian ally at the time – and Ukraine acknowledged that it was wrong a few weeks later.

The incident, and Ukraine’s denials and inaccurate claims, was a major disgrace for the country, which dismissed its air defense chief and paid more than $ 15 million to the families of the victims.

The following disaster killed many more people and led to many more struggles, with Ukraine facing Russia with competing claims of responsibility.

A jet from Malaysian Airlines was shot on July 17, 2014, above Eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops were at war with separatists with Russian support. All 298 people on board died.

Although the separatists initially received much suspicion, supported by a reported claim from a rebel commander that a Ukrainian plane was shot down at the same time, Russian officials and Russian news media soon launched a series of competing theories.

One of them focused on a man who was supposedly a Spanish air traffic controller at Kiev airport in Boryspil, who said on Twitter that his radar screen had spotted two Ukrainian military planes near the Malaysian plane shortly before it crashed. This was in line with an alleged theory that Ukrainian forces had mistaken the plane for someone wearing Putin.

The most horrifying of the reports was a claim that the Malaysian aircraft was filled with corpses before taking off and then sent to its downfall.

On-site investigation to determine what was happening was hampered by the rebels, who did not give the investigators full access to the crash site for days. Experts later left work on site for a few weeks due to safety concerns.

Almost a year later, the Russian armmaker Almaz-Antey confirmed that the plane was shot down by a Soviet-designed ground-to-air missile, but claimed that this specific model was only used by the Ukrainian army.

Investigation led by the Netherlands – the flight was from Amsterdam and more than half of the victims were Dutch – concluded that the aircraft was shot from rebel-controlled territory and that the used mobile rocket launcher was from Russia to Ukraine on the day of Ukraine. brought. the attack.

Russia and the rebels continue to deny involvement in the decline. A trial is scheduled to begin in March in the Netherlands with four suspects – three Russians and one Ukrainian – in the decline of the MH-17, although none are expected to be handed over to the court.

The Iranian crash this week occurred amid fears of an impending war between the United States and Iran after an American drone attack killed an Iranian military brain and Iran launched reprisal rocket attacks.

Zelenskiy and Ukraine may face a government that is just as sensitive and stubborn as the country – Russia – that was facing the downturn in 2014. Although Ukrainian investigators are in Iran, their access to the crash site was postponed until Friday. Iran promises cooperation, but still rejects reports that one of its missiles has hit the plane.

Russia, which has close ties with Iran, seems to be cautious. Russian officials have refrained from commenting on the allegations that Iran was responsible, and pro-Kremlin lawmakers are divided on the issue.

“There are no grounds at this stage for making vocal statements,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday. “It is important that specialists can analyze the situation and draw conclusions. Starting a game is at least indecent. “

The catastrophe is a complex stew for Zelenskiy, who arrived less than eight months ago without previous political experience. His call for evidence in the plane crash and the avoidance of strong claims could be a beginner’s hesitation, but it has so far prevented a smoldering crisis bursting into open fire.

Jim Heintz, The Associated Press