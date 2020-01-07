Loading...

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Iran has discussed 13 “revenge scenarios” that could become a “historic nightmare” for the United States following the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Referring to a report by the Iranian news agency Fars, Reuters reported that Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said on Tuesday that “Americans should know that 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the Council so far, even if there were if there is agreement on the weakest scenario, it can be a historic nightmare for Americans. ”

In the days since President Donald Trump ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani, Iran’s main military leader, at the end of last week, Iran has vowed to take “heavy revenge” on Soleimani’s murder, and both countries have exchanged threats.

Iran’s chief leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appeared at a council meeting in the hours after the strike and called for a direct and proportionate blow to the United States, the New York Times reported, citing three Iranians familiar with the meeting.

This would be a completely different approach for Iran in terms of hostilities with the United States in the sense that it typically operates through proxy.

Beyond the Times report, there is no confirmation that the top leader ordered or would order a direct strike against the United States in the region or elsewhere. Iran is surpassed by the United States in terms of conventional military capabilities, but a war between the two would likely harm both sides.

A direct strike against U.S. forces or assets could provoke a harsh US response, particularly given the fact that Trump was forced to take out Soleimani because he feared that he looked weak after Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in June The Washington Post reported.

At the weekend, Trump warned Iran that if it attacked the US, it would reach 52 Iranian targets, including “Iranian culture” sites that could be a war crime.

Both Iran and Trump have a long history of intense threats without asserting themselves, and it’s unclear what’s next.

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament unanimously voted on Tuesday to classify the entire U.S. military and the Department of Defense as terrorist organizations.

Soleimani was the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Elite Quds Force. The Trump administration classified the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization last year and considered Soleimani a terrorist.

Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, told the NPR Tuesday that the United States had committed an act of war and terrorism after defeating Soleimani. The United States prevented Zarif from traveling to New York this week to speak to the United Nations Security Council.

