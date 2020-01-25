Iran can enrich uranium at any percentage if the Iranian authorities decide to do so, the deputy head of the country’s nuclear agency said in a report released on his website on Saturday.

“At the moment (Iranian authorities) make the decision, the Atomic Energy Organization, as an executor, will be able to enrich uranium at any percentage,” said Ali Asghar Zarean.

Iran said earlier this month that it would lift the restrictions on uranium enrichment, taking a further step away from its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

Since Iran took the final step to reduce commitments, the country’s uranium reserves have exceeded 1,200 kilograms and are quickly added to the enriched uranium supply, Zarean said.

Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and again imposed sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports under a “maximum pressure” policy.

The United States wants to force Tehran into a broader agreement that places stricter limits on nuclear work, restricts a ballistic missile program, and ends regional proxy wars. Iran says it will not negotiate while the sanctions are in place.

Tehran has steadily reduced compliance with the agreement, prompting Britain, France and Germany to officially accuse it in mid-January of violating the terms and activating a dispute mechanism in the agreement that could eventually lead to renewed sanctions against the United States ,

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last week that if the Iranian nuclear file is sent to the UN Security Council, the country will withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), according to official news agency IRNA.

Iran denies any intention to acquire nuclear weapons and says its violations of the treaty will be reversed if Washington removes the sanctions.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.