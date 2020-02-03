Iran can block UN inspectors if it is confronted with a “new situation”

Iran’s president said Monday that Tehran could consider giving US inspectors access to Iran’s nuclear facilities if the country were to face “a new situation,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

Hassan Rouhani’s comments came during a meeting with Josep Borrell, the new head of foreign affairs of the European Union, who was on his first visit to Iran since taking office.

The visit is seen as the EU’s last step in rescuing Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The agreement depends on a single thread, which makes international inspection of its atomic locations possible, and is already threatened.

“The trend of inspections carried out to date will continue unless we are confronted with a new situation,” Rouhani said by IRNA. He didn’t work out.

Tensions between Iran and the US have steadily increased since President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement and re-imposed sanctions against Iran in 2018. Tehran has responded by gradually rolling back his commitment in the hope of putting Europe under pressure to put a Find way to Tehran sells its crude oil abroad despite American sanctions.

An uneasy silence has settled over the Middle East in the month since an American drone attack killed the highest Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded with a flurry of ballistic missiles to US troops in Iraq and announced it would no longer respect the limits set on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.

Rouhani said Iran is ready for engagement with Europe. “When the other party fully meets its obligations, Iran will fulfill its obligations,” Rouhani said.

In January, Britain, France and Germany initiated the dispute mechanism of the agreement to force Iran into discussions and to set the clock for a process that could result in U.N’s “snapback”. and EU sanctions against Iran.

Speaking to reporters in English, Borrell said, “We agree that we are not going directly to a strict time limit that would be required to go to the (U.N.) Security Council.”

“I asked the Iranian authorities and I think they would agree that we should continue with the survey by the International Atomic Energy Agency,” said Borrell.

“We expect some positive steps on the nuclear side, and Iranians expect some positive steps on the economic side,” he said, adding that these issues would be addressed in the coming weeks.

Borell said the EU is not interested in an attempt to end the 2015 nuclear deal, but to start a process that “would keep it alive.”

He also met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and will meet other Iranian officials during his visit.

Trump, faced with an accusation process and an election campaign, imposed new sanctions last week against the head of Iran’s nuclear program and the agency he heads.

The corresponding press