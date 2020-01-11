DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran said on Saturday that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 on board. He said air defense was mistakenly fired while on alert when Iranian missiles were launched at US targets in Iraq.

Foreign governments condemned the action, with Ukraine demanding compensation and a US official calling the defeat ruthless, although Britain saw Tehran’s admission as an important first step and de-escalating tensions.

Iran contested the plane’s crash days after the crash on Wednesday, although a Revolutionary Guard commander said on Saturday that he had informed the authorities of the unintended missile attack the same day.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who had been silent about the crash until Saturday, said information should be released while senior officials and the military apologized.

However, state television proposed to reveal the truth about what was happening that could be used by “enemies of Iran”, usually as a reference to the United States and Israel.

The crash intensified international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and attacks. A US drone attack killed an Iranian commander-in-chief in Iraq on January 3 and caused Tehran to shoot at US targets on Wednesday.

Canada, which had 57 citizens on board, and the United States had both said they believed an Iranian missile had shot down the plane, although they said it was probably a mistake.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this catastrophic mistake,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote on Twitter, promising to prosecute the people behind the incident. “My thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families.”

Experts said increasing international control had made it almost impossible to hide signs of a missile attack in an investigation, and Iran may have felt that a U-turn would have been better than growing criticism abroad and growing grief and anger inside fighting their own country, as was the case with many victims, Iranians with dual nationality.

‘First step’

Angry Iranians in Twitter asked why the plane could take off in Iran with such high tensions. The plane crashed when Tehran became aware of US reprisals in the hours after Iran fired missiles at US forces in Iraqi bases.

Social media video clips from outside a university in Tehran showed students singing “Death to the Dictator” in protest at the government’s treatment of the plane crash. Reuters was unable to independently review the footage.

The Iranian leadership faced mass protests in November.

A senior Trump administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had made a “terrible mistake” and added that “Iran’s ruthless actions have had devastating consequences again”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the admission of Iran was “an important first step” and it was “crucial that all leaders now take a diplomatic route” to avoid conflict.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards apologized to the nation in a rare step and assumed full responsibility.

Commander-in-Chief Amirali Hajizadeh said he informed the Iranian authorities about the unintentional strike on Wednesday, a comment that raises questions about why officials have publicly denied it for so long.

When he spoke on state television, he wished “I could die” when he heard the news of the incident.

In response to Iran’s announcement, Ukraine asked for an official apology and compensation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for “a full and thorough investigation” into Iran’s full cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter, citing an initial armed forces investigation into the Boeing 737-800 crash, that “human error in times of crisis caused by US adventurers has led to disaster.”

A military statement said the aircraft flew near a sensitive revolutionary guard at a time of high alert, even though Ukraine said the plane was in a normal flight corridor.

proofs

According to Ukraine International Airlines, Iran should have closed the airport. His vice president said the airline had received no signs that it was under threat and cleared for takeoff.

Aviation experts said it was up to a country to close its airspace when there was a risk.

According to analysts, a probe would almost certainly have shown signs of a missile attack on the shattered hull.

“There’s nothing you can do to cover it up or hide it,” said Anthony Brickhouse, an aviation security expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a former US National Transportation Safety Board investigator. “Evidence is evidence.”

Kiev and Paris agreed on Saturday that French specialists would help decrypt the black box, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Iran has announced that it will download information from the voice and flight data recorders itself, but will ask for help if necessary.

Affected Iranians complained on social media that the Iranian authorities had spent more time fending off criticism than sympathizing with the victims’ families.

The disaster repeated an incident in 1988 when a US warship shot down an Iranian airliner and killed 290 people. Washington said it was an accident. Tehran said it was intentional.

