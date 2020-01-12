DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Iran deployed riot police in the capital on Sunday awaiting possible protests after the Revolutionary Guard admitted accidentally shooting a passenger plane in a time of rising tensions with the United States.

Riot police and civilian officers were massively seen on Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran when calls were circulated later in the day for protest. A large black banner unveiled in the square bore the names of the dead in the plane crash.

The plane crash early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranians-Canadians. After initially blaming a technical failure, the authorities finally admitted that they had accidentally shot it in the presence of evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

The plane was shot down when Iran braced itself for retribution after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq with US troops. The ballistic missile attack, in which no casualties were committed, was a response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the most important general of Iran, in an American air attack in Baghdad.

Iranians have expressed anger about the plane’s downfall and the misleading statements of senior officials in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A candlelight ceremony in Tehran at the end of Saturday turned into a protest, with hundreds of people singing to the country’s leaders – including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and the police distributed them with tear gas.

The police briefly detained the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, who says he went with the intention of attending the vigil and did not know it would be a protest.

“Can confirm that I did not participate in demonstrations!” He tweeted. “Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of # PS752 tragedy. Normal to show respect – some victims were British. I left after 5 minutes, when some started singing. “

He said he was arrested 30 minutes after leaving the area.

Britain said that his envoy was “held without reason or explanation” and “blatant violation of international law.”

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads. It can continue its march to paria status with all the political and economic isolation that this entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and advance a diplomatic path, “Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it was awaiting a police report on the arrest.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency named an unnamed civil servant who said the ambassador was suspected of organizing and challenging the protesters, which he said was contrary to the diplomatic protocol and justified his arrest on the grounds of national security.

It said he was taken to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who later released him.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, also accused the ambassador of organizing protests and called for his expulsion.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media focused on recognizing responsibility for the crash, with various newspapers calling on those responsible to apologize and resign.

The hardline daily Vatan-e Emrouz wore the headline of the front page, “A heaven full of sadness,” while the Hamshahri went daily with “Shame” and the IRAN daily said “Unforgivable.”

Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press