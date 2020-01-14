Iran arrests after investigating destruction of Ukrainian flight, but who is really to blame?

SALT LAKE CITY – Following Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ accidental missile strike on passenger flight from Tehran, Iranian officials have arrested those responsible for the error, but world leaders have failed disagree on who is really to blame.

Iranian judicial authorities said they had made arrests following “in-depth investigations” into the incident, when the Republic accidentally shot down Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 last week, killing everyone on board, reported The Associated Press on Tuesday.

But officials inside and outside the Iranian government believe that the real cause of death for passengers and flight crews lies elsewhere.

“It was the United States that created a turbulent environment. It was the United States that created an unusual situation. It was the United States that threatened and took our beloved (Soleimani), “said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a speech on Iranian television.

The surface-to-air missile that dropped the flight protected the Iranian capital of Tehran from a potential American counterattack against Iranian ballistic missile strikes against American forces in Iraq a few hours earlier – itself in retaliation for the last week’s American drone strike that killed Iranian revolutionary guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Of the 176 people killed in the attack, 57 were Canadian citizens, many of whom were academics who returned to Canada after the holidays. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who had a tumultuous relationship with President Donald Trump – said in an interview on Monday that mounting tensions in the region led to the murderous attack on an airline in Tehran , according to Reuters.

“I think that if there had been no tension, if there had not been an escalation recently in the region, these Canadians would now be at home with their families,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau said the United States had not warned its Canadian ally that it would kill Soleimani and that it “clearly” liked one, “he said in the interview.

Investigators from Canada will actively participate in the investigation of an airline strike, Reuters reported.

Trump’s decision to order the drone that killed Soleimani – following riots outside the US Embassy in Iraq and the death of an American entrepreneur in Iraq last month – was on the table since last June, when Trump approved it as an option in the event that an American was killed by Iran, NBC News reported on Monday.

After Soleimani’s death, Iran called for reprisals from the general, an Iranian military and cultural icon. Shortly after midnight on January 8, Iran began its barrage of American targets.

No US or Iraqi military personnel were killed in a Wednesday morning missile attack on two occupied US air bases in Iraq, which preceded the strike by the Ukrainian airline. Trump then blamed the Obama administration for Iran’s ballistic capabilities.

“The missiles fired at us last night and our allies were paid with the funds made available by the last administration,” Trump said in a briefing after the missile strikes, blaming military force and the power of retaliation from Iran to its predecessor.

The Associated Press was unable to prove the reality of Trump’s accusation, and his administration did not disclose any supporting details.

Whatever geopolitical tensions have resulted in the deaths of 176 people and the palpable unrest that remains in the region, one man is responsible.

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards aerospace division – the military unit responsible for the surface-to-air missile that shot down flight PS752 – General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was upset after learning of the tragic error.

“I wanted to be dead,” said Hajizadeh, according to the Associated Press.