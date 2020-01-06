Iran and North Korea's nuclear threats, working together, growing day by day

Loading...

Within days, the threats to world peace – the apocalyptic nuclear threats – have worsened incalculably, largely due to the failure of President Donald Trump’s diplomacy with North Korea and his now deadly confrontation with the ‘Iran.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea announced on Tuesday that he would no longer observe a self-imposed moratorium on the testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads in his growing arsenal. On Sunday, amid the escalating crisis precipitated by Trump’s order to assassinate one of Iran’s top generals, Tehran announced that it was effectively ending its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal who had frozen his efforts to build a bomb. (For the record, he said he never had such an intention.)

The Trump administration has pledged to use whatever means necessary to force Kim to give up her nuclear weapons and prevent the Ayatollahs from acquiring them. Thus, the battle lines are drawn. But, making the situation even more dangerous, Iran and North Korea have a long history of deadly cooperation, including the exchange of scientific and technical secrets.

As the United States intensifies its clashes with the two countries, it is pushed towards an even greater collaboration, and the possibility looms that the United States could find itself waging a war on two fronts with distant adversaries 4,000 miles.

Friday morning, when President Trump ordered Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani’s close arrest near Baghdad airport, he may have been concerned about his strange comfort with Kim and his decisions not to respond to further actions. besides aggressive from Iran. looks weak to him. By blowing, Soleimani would show that he is not a paper tiger. But analysts following North Korea and Iran are confident that, rather than giving in to Trump’s intimidation, they are likely to step up their cooperation.

As it stands, North Korea now has hundreds of advisers in Iran, to which it has exported mid-range Musudan missiles and technology for the intercontinental Taepodong type that Kim is looking forward to testing in accordance with his promise of “a new strategy” to intimidate the United States.

Bruce Bechtol, who has studied North Korea since his days as a Marine serving on the peninsula, then as an intelligence analyst at the Pentagon and a faculty member at Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, believes in everything North Korea-Iran relationship. expands and deepens.

“It has always been a solid relationship,” says Bechtol, but it “was taken over because Iran has supplied so many North Korean-made systems and capabilities to Syria, Hezbollah, and the Houthis – in addition to what they pay North Koreans for themselves. “

Iran will rely even more on North Korea as Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameini threatens “brutal revenge” and the Iranians shout “Death to America” ​​at the funeral of Soleimani.

“Will North Korea sell its” new strategic weapon “to Iran? Why not?”

“The Iranians have witnessed many North Korean missile launches to learn, to observe the systems they could acquire,” said Bechtol. “Will North Korea sell its” new strategic weapon “to Iran? Why not? The North Koreans have sold everything to Iran, from light machine guns to submarines and ballistic missiles to intermediate range. “

North Korean expert Bruce Bennett at RAND said he has supported “since President Bush described his” axis of evil “” in 2002 (including Iraq, North Korea and Iran Saddam Hussein, the latter two participated in a “rogue cartel,” With North Korea “very interested in Iranian financial resources”.

Bennett says the relationship goes much further than is generally known, reiterating some of the points raised by Bechtel. “North Korea has supplied Iran with many ballistic missiles and even ballistic missile production facilities,” he said. “Iranian scientists have witnessed the testing of North Korean nuclear weapons. And there are stories about North Korea and Iran training Syrian personnel to load chemical weapons on ballistic missiles. In addition, Iran appears to have submarines that look exactly like certain submarines produced by North Korea. “

Bennett believes that “all the details” of Iran-North Korea cooperation “probably go far beyond what we know,” but predicts: “With North Korea and Iran seriously angry at the United United, we may see more cooperation in the coming months. ”

If and when Iran “begins to carry out terrorist actions against the United States”, he continues, “North Korea could have an advisory role” involved in “serious provocations”.

President Donald Trump’s order to smother Soleimani came three days after Kim canceled his self-imposed “moratorium” on long-range missile and nuclear weapons testing, while charting a “new course” for his country, including economic reform. Threatening, he warned of “ shocking action ” against the United States for ignoring his year-end deadline for resolving disputes, including by easing sanctions imposed after the last time he ordered nuclear and long-range missile tests in 2017.

“It is no longer possible to exclude the United States using the” beheading “of foreign governments as a policy instrument.”

Assuming that “my enemy’s enemy is my friend,” says Steve Tharp, longtime military and civilian analyst of North Korea’s rise as a nuclear power, Iran and North Korea “Always worked together”. like to “focus more on cooperation to get the wrong Americans.”

Beijing could, however, play a restrictive role, given its power and influence over North Korea, which relies on China for almost all of its oil and half of its food.

Missile and other arms shipments from North Korea to Iran have been flown over Chinese territory, but China could restrict the flow while proposing to the United Nations to ease the onerous sanctions imposed on Korea North. “If North Korea begins to carry out serious provocations,” says Bennett, “China could withdraw from the sanctions relief.”

But an American drone strike against an enemy general added a sense of urgency to the deliberations in Pyongyang. Trump has made it clear that he is ready to give up any notion of “proportionality” in the violent minuets that America leads with its adversaries. This makes it difficult for them to calculate how far they can push it, but can also push them towards more extreme actions.

It is no longer possible to exclude the United States by using the “beheading” of foreign governments as a policy instrument.

At least “the Soleimani episode should prompt Pyongyang to reconsider its assumptions about American behavior,” said Nicholas Eberstadt, a longtime economist at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. “Trump is clearly not your average president. He is clearly capable of taking action “that previous decision makers” would not have chosen. “Indeed, adversaries formerly considered to be” untouchable “are obviously no longer so.

If nothing else, says Eberstadt, “the Soleimani incident might suggest that the standard North Korean approach of breaking sanctions by frenzy may be less well received in Washington by this administration than others that the Kim family regime has faced in the past. “

“If I am Kim Jong Un, I fear the United States will be ready to eliminate foreign leaders without going to war,” said Van Jackson, a former Pentagon official and author of On the Brink, a book on the dangers. facing the Korean peninsula. . “The assassination bypasses the nuclear deterrent that North Korea worked so hard to build. If Kim feels that her deterrent effect is not protecting her ass, then he may feel more pressure to keep his nuclear weapons on a trigger. “

In the meantime, “Iran will take all the help it can to get out with nuclear capability,” said Jackson. “The question is whether Kim will meet Iran’s nuclear needs.”

