Iran Airplane crash Victims remembered at emotional vigil in North Vancouver

NORTH VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – With at least 10 British Colombians among the dead following a brutal plane crash in Tehran, Iran, communities in the province are mourning.

On Wednesday evening in North Vancouver, a large crowd, complete with candles and signs, showed their support at a vigil for a man whose wife and child were killed in the crash.

The owner, Amir Pasavand, of Amir’s Bakery in the Lonsdale area, lost his wife Ayeshe Pourghaderi, 36, and his daughter Fatemah Pasavand, 17 when the plane crashed.

Both were aboard the Ukrainian passenger airline that crashed in Tehran, Iran, killing at least 10 British Colombians and 63 Canadians.

The victims have been described as loving and caring and part of a family that has helped many Iranian refugees to Canada.

About 20 to 30 members of the Persian Community Health visual had flowers and candles placed outside the store.

The Boeing 737 departed on Wednesday from Tehran en route to Kiev, Ukraine, with 176 passengers on board.

Many of the victims aboard the aircraft were students and researchers at Canadian universities, and some have worked with temporary visas in the country, meaning that they would not be included on the official lists of Canadians. The residence status of all passengers is not yet clear.

– With files from Kathryn Tindale