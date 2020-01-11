Loading...

Iranian authorities have acknowledged that the Ukrainian airliner that caught fire earlier this week with 176 people on board was “unintentionally” shot down due to “human error,” Iranian public television said. the army.

The admission took place early Saturday, just over a day after Western leaders said they had evidence suggesting that Iran was responsible for the damage to Ukraine International Airlines’ flight PS752. The 176 people on board the plane were killed when it fell from the sky in flames earlier this week, which Iranian authorities initially blamed on “mechanical failure”.

The tragedy occurred at a time when Iran and the United States appeared to be on the brink of war, just hours after Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq sheltering American forces in retaliation for the American air strike that killed Quds commander Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement released early Saturday, the Iranian armed forces staff said the flight was shot down after heading for a sensitive military site when it turned over in the air.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the announcement of the accidental fall marked a “sad day”, but then blamed the Trump administration for the disaster.

“Human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to a disaster,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Our deepest regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, the families of all the victims and other affected countries,” he said.

