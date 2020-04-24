IPL recap: Mumbai won the fourth title of CSK

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run to win their fourth IPL title.

The Super Kings, in particular, Shane Watson, were chasing a total of 150 runs off 59 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

Watson tried to take CSK home when he and Ravindra Jadeja had a misunderstanding in the last over. The Aussie right-handed single-handedly dismissed Malinga’s wide-Yorker, but his reluctance to return for a moment was out of the crease.

The turning point

Earlier MS. Dhoni’s run out in the 13th was a major turning point. Dhoni, who was trying to steal the overhaul, hit Ishaan Kishan, who hit the stumps with a direct hit.

It was Jasprit Bumrah’s chance to once again prove why it was so difficult to pull out at the critical point of an innings. Bumrah, who was 42 for 24, was bowled out for just 17 in the 17th over. Dwayne Bravo dismissed Chennai’s chances in the 19th over.

Left-arm spinner Rahul Chahar dismissed Suresh Raina in 10 overs and the partnership between him and Watson was broken. Chaher, who made just 14 runs in four overs, made Chennai’s scoring rate stronger in the middle over.

Big man with big heart

Lasith Malinga, who scored nine runs off six balls, dismissed Thakur for 42 in the first three overs.

Kieron Pollard, who hit 41 off 25 balls including three sixes, hit four fours and a 149-run stand for Mumbai Indians. Pollard finished the innings with Dwayne Bravo’s two blistering Covet drives.

Head to head – 28

Competitions won

CSK: 11

MI: 17

