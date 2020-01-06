iPhone Xs costs $ 650, MacBook Pro $ 249 off, more in today's deals

Loading...

Best deals include Monday Xs iPhone 64GB to $ 650, the MacBook Pro 13-inch Apple’s $ 249 off and the annual sales of the week THESE Anker is now online. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

The iPhone 64GB Xs fell to $ 650

DailySteals offers the factory unlocked iPhone Xs 64GB in space gray for $ 650. For comparison, it generally sells for $ 900 at most retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer matches our vacation mention as well as the best price we’ve seen in the unlocked state. The iPhone Xs has a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED screen with HDR support, two 12 and 7 MP cameras and Face ID support. Despite the arrival of new devices on the market at the end of last year, it is a solid purchase at today’s reduced price.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch Apple drop $ 249

Amazon and Costco Offer the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 1.4 GHz / 8 GB / 256 GB for 1250 $. By comparison, it usually sells for $ 1,499. The latest version of Apple includes a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID functionality, as well as Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Visit our test to find out more. It is a great device for prosuming users looking to create content on the go, edit images, and manage tasks beyond normal daily activities.

The sale of CES week Anker is now online

It’s CES week and Anker is celebrating a number of notable deals today. The headliner is the 39 W USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 dual wall charger. $ 18. For comparison, it usually costs more than $ 25, with today’s deal marking the return to the lowest price of all time. Notable features here include two USB-A ports, both of which offer Quick Charge 3.0 technology and up to 39 W of output. Ideal for powering multiple devices at the same time, whether at home or on the go. In addition, its streamlined design takes only one take at a time. Discover all of the sale here.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also keeps an eye on the best trade-in deals on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best exchange deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or just head to our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for a $ 15 extra on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews and more!

Best affordable monitor on Amazon: is the Feelworld F5 worth it? (Video)

Fluance reference turntable review: taking vinyl to the next level (video)

Guide to buying a helmet holder: give your new (or old) boxes a beautiful home (video)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo (/ integrated)

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE (/ integrated)