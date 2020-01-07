IPhone XR connectivity issues on O2; lay down on the way

Loading...

Apple has acknowledged the connectivity issues of the iPhone XR on the second largest British operator, O2.

The problems encountered by some owners of iPhone XR are serious, affecting calls, SMS and data usage …

The BBC reports that Apple and O2 have confirmed the problem, with Apple promising a solution.

The iPhone XR has completely lost signal several times a day, said some O2 customers on Twitter.

Many customers were unable to make and receive calls or send and receive text messages.

They also struggled to get a reliable 4G internet connection, which makes apps like Facebook and Instagram redundant unless there is a Wi-Fi connection.

“We are working closely with our partners to resolve an intermittent problem affecting some of our customers using the iPhone XR,” an O2 spokeswoman told the BBC. “We thank all the customers concerned for their patience” […]

Apple said the problem would be resolved in a new version of the software.

“We are aware of an issue causing intermittent network connectivity affecting some O2 clients, and we will have a fix in a future version of the software,” the company said.

O2 says that the IT fix 101 – turning the phone off and on – provides a temporary fix, but it’s unclear how long it will take before the iPhone XR’s connectivity issues recur.

While the iPhone XR has been replaced by the iPhone 11, Apple and O2 continue to sell the old model at a lower price. The model remains a popular choice, Counterpoint suggesting that it was the best-selling smartphone in the first three quarters of 2019.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse, the iPhone XR was the best-selling model in the world in the third quarter of 2019, with a 3% market share. In fact, with the exception of the launch quarter in September 2018, the iPhone XR has been the best-selling model in the world every quarter since the fourth quarter of 2018. The XR alone has contributed to more than a quarter of sales Apple’s total sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple in all regions.

