IPhone without a notch could be the top model for 2020 - Report

Apple has long had the vision of a bezel-less iPhone, famous by Jony Ive as “one glass plate”. How long it will take the company to create an iPhone without a notch has been the subject of much speculation, but a new report says it could be as early as next year.

This suggests that it could be seen in Apple’s high-end iPhone in 2020 thanks in part to an on-screen fingerprint reader …

Context

Earlier reports only suggested that Apple would be missing a “halfway house” solution: integrating a Touch ID sensor into the screen, while retaining enough notch or scope for Face ID.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggested that this bi-biometric iPhone would be seen for the first time in 2021, stating that Apple had many technical challenges to overcome first.

Ming-Chi Kuo today released a report claiming that Apple will reduce Touch ID fingerprint recognition to its iPhones from 2021. The analyst said he thought Apple would release an iPhone with it both Face ID and Touch ID fingerprint biometrics under display.

Kuo says that over the next 18 months, many technical issues will be resolved, which will allow Apple to deliver the high-level experience it seeks in its devices.

A later Bloomberg report echoed the idea that Face ID and integrated Touch ID would be offered, but said it could be seen as early as 2020 – while continuing to say that functionality could slide until 2021.

Samsung has demonstrated that this stuff is difficult

Samsung inadvertently demonstrated the technical difficulties by launching a smartphone with a deeply nested fingerprint reader: the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10’s fingerprint sensor was so insecure that it took a user only 13 minutes and a 3D printer to spoof a fingerprint that successfully unlocked the device. Worse, it has been found that mounting a screen protector literally allows any fingerprint to unlock the device. Some banks have subsequently blocked the use of the functionality to connect to their applications. Samsung released an update to fix the problem, but admitted that the fingerprint reader was not “fully” secure.

Latest report suggests iPhone without notch in 2020

A new report goes further than Ming Chi-Kuo and Bloomberg by predicting that an iPhone without a notch with an integrated Touch ID reader will be the high-end model of 2020 – and that Apple will abandon Face ID.

LetsGoDigital cites a presentation from Credit Suisse.

In the middle of this year, it was rumored that Apple would choose a completely new phone design in 2020. China Times was able to gather revealing information at MWC Shanghai about a presentation by Credit Suisse. The Swiss financial services provider said Apple’s suppliers are finalizing the development of a full-screen display for the iPhone 2020.

To obtain a full screen display, a TrueDepth camera will be processed below the screen. The new Apple iPhone 12 will also have a built-in fingerprint scanner. The Face ID functionality is therefore canceled (…)

The under-screen camera will only be found in the high-end model, said the Chinese publication.

The site then notes three Apple design patents for an iPhone without a notch.

Apple Inc. has filed three notable design patents in Japan, showing an iPhone without a notch. The documentation was published by the JPO (Japanese Patent Office) on December 23, 2019 and includes four images per patent (…)

The report includes an extremely exaggerated detail for an iPhone 2020.

The selfie camera is also placed under the screen.

This technology exists but is at an extremely early stage.

Taking 9to5Mac

A bank presentation is a fairly fragile basis on which to draw a conclusion. It is much more likely that the bank will simply speculate on the basis of previous reports than it has its own evidence.

It’s not impossible that Apple has targeted 2020 as the year in which it will introduce a built-in Touch ID sensor, but no previous reports have suggested that it would involve removing Face ID at this point – and for good reason.

There’s no doubt about Apple’s long-term goal, but the idea that an iPhone 2020 would integrate a fingerprint reader, drop Face ID and also ship the selfie camera is far away.

