Iphone SE shipping and delivery times slip over and above April 24 start day shipping and into May well

Apple’s new Iphone SE went up for pre-order yesterday morning next its official announcement before this week. The initially Apple iphone SE orders are slated to arrive as early as April 24, but delivery moments have started out to slip throughout the board for new orders.

Shipping instances for the Apple iphone SE held steady for substantially of yesterday morning, but given that then, they’ve gradually started out pushing into May perhaps. The initially Apple iphone SE orders will arrive on April 24, but if you get these days, don’t be expecting your pre-get to arrive until finally early May well at the earliest.

At present, all Apple iphone SE styles suggest an arrival date of May possibly 6 at the earliest when making use of standard transport. For choose products, you can opt for expedited shipping and delivery to bump that up to Might 4. Right here are the aspects as of Saturday, April 18, in accordance to Apple’s On-line Store:

Apple iphone SE White (64GB, 128GB, 256GB): Might 4 – May perhaps 6 with expedited delivery Could 6 – May well 8 with free shipping and delivery

Apple iphone SE Black (64GB, 128GB): May well 4 – May perhaps 6 with expedited delivery May well 6 – Could 8 with cost-free shipping and delivery

Iphone SE Black (256GB) May well 6 – May well 13 with absolutely free transport Expedited transport not available

Iphone SE (Item)Crimson (64GB, 128GB, 256GB) May possibly 6 – May 13 with free of charge transport Expedited shipping not readily available



As you can see, the Iphone SE in white is your finest guess if you want to get your get as quickly as achievable, no matter of storage configuration. The (Merchandise)Purple variant appears to be the most offer constrained at the minute, probably because of to Apple donating a part of proceeds from the sale of that product to COVID-19 relief.

You can also test your luck through carriers, as all 4 of the key carriers in the United States are offering Iphone SE pre-orders:

Also be sure to retain an eye on the individuals at 9to5Toys, who are rounding up the very best Iphone SE pre-order offers. And here’s how to trade in your outdated Apple iphone and improve to the Apple iphone SE. Will need a circumstance for your new Apple iphone SE? Check out our roundup below.

