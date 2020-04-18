IPhone SE shipments may be delayed

Even under normal circumstances, Apple’s new iPhones don’t always ship on time. So it is not surprising that during the coronavirus pandemic there may be minor delays in the new iPhone SE.

That’s according to Apple’s website, anyway. The iPhone SE store page provides arrival dates in early May for pre-orders of any new iPhone SE, which officially launches April 24. As seen by 9to5Mac, trying to order phone of any size and color results on the approximate May 4 shipping date, and that is for expedited shipping only. The standard, free shipping model delivers earlier than May 6.

Obviously that is not a life expectancy delay by any means. Nor is it awful unusual; some variants of the iPhone 11 were delayed in a similar fashion last year, likely due to high demand. Apple’s site doesn’t list a reason for the final shipping dates, but it only takes a glance at the state of the world to figure out why things might not work the way they are right now.

Again, it looks like a delay of almost two weeks. It’s tolerable. We understand if you missed it out of excitement for the iPhone SE, though. It starts at $ 399 and compares pretty favorably to more expensive options like the iPhone 11 and XR.

Buy one and you get a cheap iPhone with the same processor and some of the same bells and whistles as the other expensive models. Don’t be surprised if you have to wait a bit.

