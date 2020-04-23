iPhone SE (2020): Four quick thoughts after disbursing the $ 399 Apple iPhone

Apple’s second-generation iPhone SE.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

Web reviews

iPhone SE

it’s been live this morning and overall it’s been a hit. ZETNet’s sister site CNET has already reviewed it, and Patrick Holland said the SE “is not only a wonderful iPhone, but one of the best budget phones you can buy right now.” Now, combine this idea of ​​thinking with companies looking to reduce costs while ensuring that your employees are always connected and that the iPhone SE is willing to hit both consumers and users.

At $ 399, with the latest A13 Bionic processor, new camera features and battery life that should be more than enough for most, it’s hard to go wrong with this budget-level iPhone.

While we wait for Matthew Miller, a ZDNet contributor, to write his full review of the iPhone SE, I thought I’d share some quick thoughts after getting my hands on the SE a couple of days before the official launch on May 24th. ‘April.

Apple’s iconic home buttons and touch ID are back.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

I really miss the little phones

For years now I owned or regularly used a phone with a screen less than 5.5 inches, but after a couple of hours setting up and using the iPhone SE, I now remember why I resisted jumping on the phablet train years ago.

Smaller phones are easier to manage, either to throw in your pocket or to use with one hand.

For example, iOS 13 includes a gesture keyboard and I still have to use it more than a couple of times. This type of keyboard lends itself to a single use and tries to hold the iPhone 11 Pro Max with one hand, while typing gestures only ask the phone to be touched. With the iPhone SE, I’ve already written many times and it just seems natural to me.

Unfortunately, with phones like the S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro that manufacturers only continue to push the size limits of phones, it doesn’t look like small-format phones with high-end features are about to return.

I don’t miss Touch ID, but it has its place

As I said before, I just prefer the ease of use that Face ID brings to Apple’s programming. I pick up or wake up the device, and when I hover my mouse over the screen, my phone is unlocked and ready to use. Touch ID is similar in that it presses the home button and unlocks it simultaneously and takes me to the home screen. It’s sure to be a useful tool, especially right now when you’re wearing a face mask in public that makes face ID useless.

I still prefer Face ID, but we’ll see how I feel about Touch ID after a week or two of use.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

The camera has potential

I have to fully test the camera before making harsh opinions, but the first images I captured have been good. Apple has implemented a lot of machine learning and AI to make the iPhone SE’s camera take better photos than what we saw with the iPhone 8.

The biggest change I will have to learn to deal with is getting used to the smaller screen and the impact of framing a photo. This is certainly something of which I am only aware, because it province of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 6.5-inch screen. For someone who has used something like an older iPhone 6, you won’t even notice.

However, it is worth mentioning those who are thinking of reducing the size with their next update. A smaller screen is more manageable, for sure, but it also means that there will no doubt be adjustments to be made when you complete routine tasks.

Don’t worry about performance

I did a quick reference of the Geekbench 5 CPU on the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Remember that both phones have the A13 Bionic processor.

The iPhone SE scored 1,338 for a single core and 2,971 for multiple cores. The iPhone 11 Pro Max? It obtained 1,322 for a monocenter and 3,462 for multiple nuclei. In other words, for $ 399, you’ll get an iPhone with performance almost the same as the $ 1,200 maximum iPhone 11 Pro. This is just crazy.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

More to come

We’ll have a full review soon and I’ll follow up with more thoughts after spending some quality time with the iPhone SE and acclimating to a smaller device. It will be a challenge, but fun.

I am curious about the battery life, the overall performance of the cameras, especially in low light situations and if I miss having multiple cameras.