IPhone SE 2 features, specifications and pricing: what we know so far

Rumors of a new entry-level iPhone have recently gained momentum, thanks in large part to reliable analyst from Apple Ming-Chi Kuo. The new low-cost iPhone would target people still using older devices like the iPhone 6 who can’t run iOS 13. Continue reading what we know so far about features, specifications and more iPhone SE 2.

Update 1/11/20: As of early 2020, all signs are still pointing to a spring version for the iPhone SE 2, but we’ve learned a few more details about the device.

First, regarding the naming, a report suggested that the iPhone SE 2 could actually be called “iPhone 9”. That would make sense given the rumors of similarities between the device and the iPhone 8, both in terms of design and form factor.

Speaking of design, a new set of video renderers has offered a more accurate look at what the iPhone 9 might look like. These renderings represent a house with a form factor almost identical to the iPhone 8, but with a back frosted glass similar to the iPhone 11 Pro finish. This would create a sense of consistency across the Apple iPhone line, despite other design differences.

These renderings also show that the iPhone 9 could be about 0.5mm thicker than the iPhone 8, measuring 7.8mm thick. Aside from this difference, the device should be identical to the iPhone 8.

Overall, it is clearer than ever that the so-called iPhone SE 2 is not really a sequel to the iPhone SE. Instead, it’s an updated version of the iPhone 8 with the A13 processor and a guarantee of iOS updates for many years to come. With an estimated starting price of $ 399, it’s also an easier upgrade than the more expensive iPhone 11 line.

As background, the first iPhone SE was introduced in 2016, continuing the design of the iPhone 5 at the time of the launch of devices like the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7. The iPhone SE was positioned at the bottom of the iPhone range, priced at $ 399 for 16 GB of storage.

The iPhone SE was unique in offering the specifications of the then-modern iPhone line, at a low price and in a smaller form factor. Part of this will be true for the rumored “iPhone SE 2”, but there are also key changes in Apple’s strategy.

Design

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will have a design similar to that of the iPhone 8. This means that the device will have a 4.7-inch screen with a home button, as opposed to the design without glasses and Face Authentication ID from the iPhone 11 range.

At the rear there would be a single lens rear camera. In an effort to keep costs down, Apple will keep the iPhone SE 2’s camera lineup relatively straightforward, though it’s unclear whether features like Portrait Mode could be activated via software.

As for colors, Kuo said the iPhone SE 2 would come in space gray, silver and red. The addition of red is notable, as it is generally a popular color and came in the iPhone 8 lineup in a mid-year update.

Overall, Apple is clearly not trying to reinvent the wheel with the iPhone SE 2. Instead, it sticks to the design that made the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 so popular – which makes sense considering Apple’s target upgrades.

Technical specifications

As with the original iPhone SE, the new iPhone SE will be just as powerful as modern iPhones. According to supply chain reports, the iPhone SE 2 will likely feature Apple’s A13 processor. It is the latest and best Apple processor, also used on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone SE 2 would also have 3 GB of RAM, 1 GB less than the iPhone 11 range, but still more than enough for almost anything you could throw at it.

Although there are rumors that Apple is working on an iPhone that supports Face ID and Touch ID, don’t expect iPhone SE 2 to be this device. With a design similar to that of the iPhone 8, it is expected that the iPhone SE 2 will support Touch ID for biometric authentication.

In particular, the inclusion of the A13 processor means that the iPhone SE 2 will be supported by iOS for years to come. Apple is targeting iPhone 6 users with the new iPhone SE, and these people have been holding their phones for five years. Thanks to the A13 processor, they should be able to do the same with the iPhone SE 2.

Price and release

According to Kuo, Apple is targeting an entry-level price of $ 399 for the iPhone SE 2 with 64 GB of storage. You can also upgrade to 128 GB, probably $ 449 for $ 499.

The original iPhone SE debuted in 2016 at $ 399 for a 16 GB configuration. When Apple discontinued the SE in 2017, the price of entry fell to $ 349 and the basic storage capacity was has been doubled to 32 GB. Basically, you can get the iPhone SE 2 at the same price as the original iPhone SE, but with 4 times more storage.

What about the current iPhone 8? It is still available in the Apple lineup, the company selling the 64GB iPhone 8 for $ 449. Since the iPhone SE 2 is likely to be cheaper and more powerful, it must be assumed that the iPhone 8 will be removed from the Apple lineup at the same time as the launch of the iPhone SE 2.

When should we wait for the release of the iPhone SE 2? Kuo plans to release in the first quarter of 2020. Apple has grown accustomed to holding special events in March for the past few years, so it’s certainly something that could continue into 2020 – especially since the original iPhone SE was released in March 2016.

designation

Last but not least, a note on the name. Kuo continues to refer to this low-end 4.7-inch iPhone as the “iPhone SE 2”. As we pointed out, this new iPhone is not a sequel to the iPhone SE in terms of form factor.

The original iPhone SE had a 4-inch screen, which made it so popular with many people. The so-called iPhone SE 2 will get much bigger at 4.7 inches, with the aim of bringing iOS 13 to more users – without appealing to those who love the smallest phone possible.

Kuo has no idea of ​​Apple’s marketing plans, so it’s not clear whether Apple will call this device the iPhone SE 2, the iPhone 9, or something completely different.

Wrap

As Kuo said, Apple’s goal with the iPhone SE 2 is to encourage those who are still using the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to upgrade. This makes a lot of sense, especially considering that these devices were dropped by iOS 13 this year.

Since iOS 13 is not supported on the iPhone 6 series, these users cannot access new Apple services such as Apple Arcade and Apple TV +. A low-cost iPhone SE 2 makes it easier for these users to upgrade and therefore increases the base of active users able to access Apple Arcade and Apple TV +.

Apple’s goal is clearly to attract more users to its subscription services, even if that means offering more affordable, but equally powerful iPhone hardware. Analysts have predicted that Apple could sell more than 30 million iPhone SE 2 phones throughout 2020. What you shouldn’t expect from the iPhone SE 2 is a 4-inch follow-up to the Original iPhone SE. Apple has clearly changed its trajectory and apparently has no plans to release another 4-inch iPhone.

What do you think of the rumors surrounding an iPhone SE 2? How do you think Apple could call it? Let us know in the comments.

