IPhone sales growth accelerates in Apple's second market, reaching 18%

Loading...

IPhone sales growth is accelerating in China, Apple’s second market after the United States. The 6% year-on-year growth observed in September and October of last year reached 18.7% in December, according to official data from the Chinese government.

The Chinese government publishes figures for total smartphone shipments and for Android smartphone shipments; subtracting from each other reveals iPhone shipments …

NordVPN

(Technically, there are a few other platforms on the market, such as Tizen, but combined sales of smartphones running the latter are well below 1%, which does nothing more than noise.)

Bloomberg reports that the news has boosted the stock prices of a number of Apple suppliers.

Apple Inc. recorded a significant jump in smartphone shipments to China last month as the world’s largest consumer electronics market enters its holiday season, according to official data.

IPhone manufacturer’s shipments to China rose 18.7% year-over-year in December to around 3.18 million units, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government shipping data and Android devices. This increase marked an acceleration from previous months, which were supported by the release of the iPhone 11 in September. The figures come from the Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technology, a government think tank.

The actions of suppliers from Apple AMS AG, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV and Dialog Semiconductor Plc soared at the start of European trade, driven by a global rally in the technology sector. The improvement in iPhone sales in December in China despite a lack of preparation for 5G was “fairly positive” for Apple and its suppliers, wrote Oddo analysts in a note Thursday.

The achievement of significant growth in China is particularly impressive at a time when the market as a whole is declining: total smartphone shipments to the country have fallen by more than 13% year-on-year.

The base model iPhone 11 is considered a particular factor, offering many of the features of the flagship Pro model at a much more affordable price.

Bloomberg suggests that Apple may be struggling to maintain this growth as 5G devices become more popular, putting Cupertino at a disadvantage compared to its local competitors until it launches its first 5G iPhones in September.

Image: Shutterstock

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE (/ integrated)