iPhone: remove location data from photos & videos & # 39; s

Do you need to share some photos & videos, but you want to keep some more privacy than normal? Follow along to remove location information from photos & videos on iPhone before sharing.

iOS includes a handy toggle switch to quickly turn off location data and other metadata before sending photos and videos from iPhone and iPad.

Keep in mind that this is per share, so you must perform the same process every time you want to disable location data.

iPhone: Remove location data from photos & videos before sharing

Note: the same steps work on iPad

Open the Photos & # 39; s app on iPhone or iPad Choose the photo (& # 39; s) or video (& # 39; s) you want to share Press Share button (square with up arrow, bottom left corner on iPhone, top right corner on iPad) Tap at the top options Press switch next Place tap to switch it off Done (top right corner) Choose how you want to share and send your photo (& # 39; s) / video (& # 39; s)

Tip: There appears to be a bug where the location data switch disappears when you use it again after first use. If you experience this, restart your iPhone or iPad and that should solve the problem.

This is how these steps look:

As shown above, you can also turn off All photo data if you prefer.

