iPhone production in India with PCB assembly from Wistron

IPhone production in India is being expanded for the first time with the assembly of printed circuit boards (PCBs) by Wistron.

With iPhone assembler Foxconn already does this in own factories for the iPhone XR …

Printed circuit boards are the heart of the iPhone and contain the A-series chip, RAM, flash memory, radio chip and so on. Once populated with chips, they make up about half the value of the iPhone.

Reuters cites two sources that indicate that Wistron will begin assembling.

According to two sources, the Taiwanese Wistron Corp plans to assemble circuit boards for iPhones in its new plant in South India. This underscores Apple Inc.’s desire to expand manufacturing in the second largest smartphone market in the world.

The local assembly of printed circuit boards by the Indian Wistron unit is a premiere for the contract manufacturer, who started in 2017 to manufacture Apple’s inexpensive SE model in the southern tech hub of Bengaluru. The 6S and 7 iPhone models are currently also being assembled there (…)

Wistron’s second iPhone system, around 65 km from Bengaluru, is expected to go into operation in April. In addition, iPhone 7 and 8 models are to be manufactured, some of which are exported.

The new facility started trial production in November last year and production began in full last month. It is expected to reach full capacity by April, which is 8 million phones a year, some of which are exported to other countries for sale.

Wistron started iPhone production in India and is expected to continue to focus on older models, while Foxconn will assemble new models. The Taiwanese company is currently manufacturing the iPhone XR locally, and there are plans to start producing the iPhone 11.

The Indian government has insisted that Apple must manufacture more components locally to avoid import duties and to qualify to open retail stores. Therefore, the Wistron PCB assembly is likely to be designed to meet these requirements.

