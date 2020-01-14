iPhone owners use the location privacy features of iOS 13

Apple has introduced new privacy controls in iOS 13, one of which is a pop-up that informs you if apps are secretly following your movements, giving the user the option to log out.

It seems that people use this to do this.

Must read: Upgrade your office with these tools and gadgets

The effect is quite pronounced on companies that collect data. According to Speaking to DigiDay, Location Services, a company that processes this type of data, seven out of 10 iPhone users downloaded iOS 13 in the first six weeks after the launch, and 80 percent of them disabled all location tracking in the background.

“People have decided to stop sharing location data on their phones at the universal level,” said Jason Smith, chief business officer at Location Sciences.

And the landscape has changed very quickly.

According to Benoit Grouchko, CEO and co-founder of performance marketing company Teemo, opt-in rates for users sharing data from apps running in the background were nearly 100 percent just three years ago.

Now it stands at 50 percent.

If you want to perform a full audit of apps that follow you, instead of waiting for iOS 13 to open a pop-up, you can arrange this manually. Start the settings and go Privacy> Location services. Assuming that Locations Services is enabled, you will get a list of apps that use your location data – can you be surprised about that? – and you can click on the different apps to change the settings.

More details about the settings, together with other factors to consider, can be found here.

What do you think about apps that follow you? Let me know in the comments below.

Also see: