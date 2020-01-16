Do you have photos or maybe even a lot of photos that you took with the iPhone and want to turn off the Live Photos effect? Follow the procedure to deactivate Live Photos for existing images.

Live Photos is a cool feature that captures 1.5 seconds before and after taking a picture that can really give life a moment. But sometimes the feature may have been activated by accident when you really wanted a standard still photo.

Fortunately, Apple allows iPhone users to turn off Live Photos for photos you’ve already taken.

iPhone: How to Disable Live Photos for Existing Images

Note: these steps also work on iPad.

Open the Photos app and select the image from which you want to delete Live (you can see all of your Live photos by going to Albums> swipe down to Media Types> Live Photos) Tap Edit in the upper right corner Tap the Live Photos icon (circle with 3 rings) in the lower left corner (middle left on the iPad) Press yellow Live button at the top center of your screen and then tap Finished

Now you can make it a standard still photo by pressing the yellow Live button at the top center of your screen as shown below, then press Finished.

Now your photo will display a diagonal line through “Live” confirming that it is only a still image now.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

iPhone and iPad:

AirPods Pro:

Mac:

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE (/ integrated)