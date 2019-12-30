IPhone emergency SOS helps woman seek help during assault attempt

Loading...

Apple’s emergency SOS feature is again recognized for helping an iPhone user access emergency services in a critical situation. WTKR reports that a Virginia Beach woman used the emergency SOS feature on her iPhone to reach emergency services when a man attempted to assault her.

The event occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the story:

It was early Sunday around 2 a.m. and the woman was about to enter her Uber to go home when she said, “This guy came up to me and said,” I lost my phone … can you help me find my phone? “”

He finally tells her that he could have lost him in the sand. She let him use the “Find My iPhone” application on her phone, but it didn’t work. She had a terrible feeling when she realized that he did not know how to navigate on his iPhone to use the application.

After that, the woman tried to run away, but the attacker caught her:

“I get my phone back and I turn around and try to run away and it just comes from behind me, attacks me, grabs my face, covers my mouth. I try to shout for help, he attacks me on the ground – it’s like pushing my face to the ground – and now, because I screamed, he squeezes my mouth even more trying to choke everything noise I’m making, “she says.

She then had the idea of ​​using the emergency SOS function on her iPhone to contact the emergency services. She held the power button and the volume down button at the same time, which quickly connected her to law enforcement. Dispatch was able to hear what was going on and send the police to her house.

“He looked up and the police headlights were shining on the sand, and he just took off and ran on the beach and the police ran after him and they were able to push him on foot.”

A key detail was what the dispatch heard during his fight with the attacker. Because the dispatch heard the woman talking about the water, they were able to ask the police to get closer to the water rather than search nearby hotels. “All the cards are lined up for me, but I know it doesn’t always happen and people are not so lucky. And if we can do something to be proactive, we have to do it,” said she said.

The Emergency SOS function on iPhone can be accessed by long pressing the volume down and power buttons at the same time, or by pressing the power button five times on iPhone 7 and earlier versions. On the Apple Watch, Emergency SOS can be accessed by pressing and holding the side button.

You can read the full story on the WTKR website.

