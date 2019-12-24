iPhone camera supplier Sony says even 24 hours a day not enough

Loading...

iPhone camera supplier Sony says that even running its production lines 24 hours a day was not enough to keep up with demand …

Sony makes sensors for a number of smartphone and camera brands and told Bloomberg that for the second year in a row it will keep its factories in operation throughout the holidays to regain some ground.

Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony & semiconductor unit (said that), the electronics giant doubles its capital expenditures for the company more than 280 billion yen ($ 2.6 billion) this financial year and also builds a new factory in Nagasaki that comes online in April 2021.

"Judging by the way things are going, even after all those investments in capacity expansion, it might not be enough," Shimizu said in an interview at headquarters in Tokyo. "We have to apologize to customers because we just can't make enough."

The trend towards more and more cameras on the back of smartphones has been the main cause of the increased demand, the basic model iPhone 11 has two cameras this year, while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have three.

That is why the sales of image sensors from Sony, even as growth platforms in the smartphone market, continue to rise.

"The camera has become the biggest distinguishing factor for smartphone brands and everyone wants their social media photos & videos & # 39; s to look beautiful," said Masahiro Wakasugi, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Sony is answering that question very well."

Semiconductors are now Sony & # 39; s most profitable venture after the PlayStation.

Apple is expected to use the latest Sony camera technology in the iPhones: Time of Flight (TOF) cameras from next year.

Sony is now looking for a new generation of sensors that can see the world in three dimensions. The company uses a method called flight time that emits invisible laser pulses and measures how long it takes to bounce back to create detailed depth models. This helps mobile cameras to take better portraits by selecting the background to be blurred more precisely, and it can also be used in mobile games, where virtual characters can be displayed realistically in interaction with real environments . When used on the front of the phone, TOF sensors provide hand gestures and capture facial movements for animated avatars.

This was first proposed in July and was repeated later in the same month by reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple's iPhone camera supplier believes that TOF cameras will add & # 39; s to 5G as another important reason to buy next year's flagship iPhones.

"This was the year zero for the flight time," said Shimizu. "Once you see interesting applications of this technology, it will motivate people to buy new phones."

