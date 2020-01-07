IPhone assembler Foxconn announces record revenue in 2019 and forecasts growth in 2020

Loading...

The main iPhone assembler Foxconn posted record sales in 2019, its highest result of the year. The company says it expects even stronger results this year…

Digitimes reports Q4 2019 revenue was the second consecutive year of record revenue.

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) announced consolidated turnover of NT $ 539.51 billion (US $ 17.79 billion) for December, down 10.48% on the month and 12.89 % over one year, while its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 reached NT $ 1.73 trillion, a sequential growth of 25.23% to reach the second highest record.

Foxconn’s consolidated revenues reached NT $ 5.33 trillion in full year 2019, up 0.82% year-on-year, and a new all-time high.

In December, activities related to enterprise products, notably servers and network communication devices, recorded the best growth in turnover for the month, followed by components and other activities made up of connectors, chassis and services, consumer products and smart products, including smartphones, TVs and game consoles.

He expects “small” growth in most areas this year, including iPhone assembly, with more growth in his server and network sector.

For 2020, Foxconn is optimistic about business-related product activity and expects strong annual growth for the company, while the other three companies will all see weak revenue growth year on year.

The company was recently hit by large-scale iPhone fraud by a number of its executives, which reportedly brought in $ 43 million over three years.

