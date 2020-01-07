IPhone 9 video renderings show iPhone 8 design with two changes

Loading...

Onleaks’ latest iPhone 9 / SE 2 renderings again show something extremely close to the design of the iPhone 8, with only two visual changes. This time we see iPhone 9 video renderings rather than static images.

Instead of a shiny glass back, there is one in frosted glass, like the iPhone 11 Pro finish. The Apple logo is also centered vertically as on the three iPhone 11 models…

In all other respects, the renderings show something identical to the iPhone 8, which corresponds to reports that the new entry-level iPhone will essentially be an iPhone 8 with an A13 chip – and without 3D Touch, because Apple has now abandoned this technology in favor of a long press.

This is the new low-budget iPhone which should replace the iPhone SE in the Apple range belatedly. It’s commonly called the iPhone SE 2, but with a very different design, it may not be the name Apple uses. What is perhaps more likely is that Apple marks the model as the iPhone 9, because it would logically be between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X: internal components more advanced than the iPhone 8 , but without the almost frameless design of the iPhone X and later.

It was Apple’s reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who first suggested that the device would actually be the same design as the iPhone 8. He also said it would have a starting price of 399 $, would be available in 64 GB and 128 GB versions, and would have a red color option.

In the TF Securities report, Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the price of the iPhone SE 2 to start at $ 399. It is particularly aimed at enticing owners of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, who can’t update to iOS 13 this year. Currently, Apple sells the new iPhone 8 64 GB for $ 449. Presumably, the iPhone SE 2 would correspond at least to this price.

The original iPhone SE debuted in 2016 at $ 399 for a 16 GB configuration. When Apple discontinued the SE in 2017, the price of entry fell to $ 349 and the basic storage capacity was been doubled to 32 GB.

We expect the iPhone 9 / SE 2 to be announced in the spring. A summary report suggested that there would be two entirely different models, not just color and storage options. It is possible that this instead refers to a rumored Plus model in 2021. Kuo suggested that it could be a significantly different design, like a house halfway between the old school Home button models and the current ones from Face ID.

The follow-up to the iPhone SE 2 in 2021, which Kuo calls “the iPhone SE 2 Plus”, would include an all-screen design without a home button. Kuo predicts that this device will have a screen size of 5.5 inches or 6.1 inches.

Interestingly, Kuo says the iPhone SE 2 Plus will still not include Face ID authentication. Instead, Apple reportedly plans to integrate Touch ID into the power button on the side of the device.

Check out the iPhone 9 video renderings created by iGeeksBlog below.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9yhEag3JvI [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lor8pt_Rnk [/ integrated]