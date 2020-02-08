iPhone 9 price: Even cheaper than the iPhone 8

We could only be a month away from the official announcement of Apple’s long iPhone 9. Before this unveiling, rumors continue to revolve around the price of the device and how it fits into the Apple range. This week, a new Fast Company report confirms that the price of the iPhone 9 will start at $ 399.

iPhone 9 price:

The reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted that the iPhone 9 chain would start at $ 399 in 2016 after the iPhone SE precedent.

The iPhone SE was at the bottom of Apple’s iPhone product range and started at $ 399 and 16GB of storage. It was unique at the time because it offered specifications of what was then the modern iPhone range, but in a smaller form factor. Apple appears to be emulating this strategy this year with the rumored iPhone 9.

The iPhone 9 is said to have a 4.7-inch display that is larger than the iPhone SE but smaller than the flagship of the iPhone 11 series. It is also expected to run on Apple’s latest A13 processor, which guarantees iOS updates for many years to come. In terms of design, we expect an iPhone 8 case with Touch ID.

For this starting price of $ 399 for the iPhone 9, Kuo predicted that you would get 64 GB of storage. For comparison, Apple still sells the 64GB iPhone 8 for $ 449. In essence, the iPhone 9 will get improved performance and the same amount of storage, but cheaper for $ 50. Fast Company’s report this week does not provide detailed storage capacity information.

What Apple logic is behind the iPhone 9? With its new focus on services like Apple Arcade and Apple TV +, Apple has an important incentive to keep as many iPhone users as possible on the latest version of iOS. An iPhone 9 at $ 399 could be a major incentive for users of devices like iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to upgrade to a device that can run iOS 13.

What do you think about the rumors surrounding iPhone 9? Do you agree with Apple’s strategy? Let us know in the comments. Find out everything we know about the iPhone 9 here, including all features, prices and more.

Continue reading:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enDbv-Ua1CI [/ embed]