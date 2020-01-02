iPhone 9: latest summary report suggests two different models

Loading...

A Digitimes report says that Apple is working not only on one, but on two different models of its replacement for the iPhone SE, which could be branded as iPhone 9.

While the iPhone SE 2 label has been widely used as a shortcut for the replacement of the entry-level iPhone slated for launch this year, we don’t expect it to look like the compact iPhone SE at slab. Instead, we expect it to be essentially an iPhone 8 with updated internal features – and a recent report has suggested it could be called the iPhone 9…

Apple is expected to launch up to six iPhone devices in 2020 – four OLED models and two LCDs, according to sources in the handset supply chain in Taiwan.

Today’s report cites sources in the supply chain, but the only specific evidence offered is an assertion that Chipbond Technology has received orders for two different LCD devices. Chipbound manufactures display driver chips for LCD screens.

This seems to be an extremely thin basis for something as radical as two separate models. More likely, Apple is sourcing from different vendors with slightly different driver chips for each, or the company is planning a minor upgrade later in the year – but not dramatic enough to be considered a different model. It is however possible that it is a rumored Plus model in 2021.

The iPhone SE had served two different markets for Apple. First, an economical option for those who really wanted an iPhone but couldn’t afford one of the more expensive models. Second, an option for those who like the pocket capacity of the compact phone and prefer the classic design.

Apple has apparently decided that the market for an ultra-compact phone is too small, while reports suggest that this year’s flagship products will revert to the flat design not seen in a high-end iPhone since the iPhone 5 in 2013.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 9 (as I will call it for now) will combine the form factor of the iPhone 8 with internal components similar to the iPhone 11.

Kuo says the iPhone SE 2 will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations with three color options: silver, space gray and red. He also predicts that the starting price of the new, cheaper iPhone will be $ 399.

While the overall design of the phone will mimic the iPhone 8, it will come with the latest A13 chip and 3 GB of RAM. This means that it will have the same processor as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro that have just been launched, but with 1 GB of RAM less.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone SE 2 will not continue the 3D Touch functionality either. This will be one of the major regressions from the technical specifications of the iPhone 8, although that shouldn’t be too much of a shock, as Apple has also removed the functionality from its flagship phones 2019.

Image: Shutterstock

