iPhone 9: Latest sketchy report suggests two different models

Loading...

A Digitimes report claims that Apple is working not only on one but on two different models to replace the iPhone SE, which may be called the iPhone 9.

Although the iPhone SE 2 label is widely used as a shorthand for the replacement entry-level iPhone that is expected to be launched this year, we do not expect it to look similar to the plate-side compact iPhone SE. Instead, we expect it to be essentially an iPhone 8 with updated internals – and a recent report suggested it could be called the iPhone 9 …

NordVPN

Apple is likely to launch no less than six iPhone devices in 2020 – four OLED models and two LCD models, according to sources in the Taiwan supply chain.

Today's report cites sources in the supply chain, but the only specific evidence that is offered is a claim that Chipbond Technology has received orders for two different LCD devices. Chipbound makes display driver chips for LCD screens.

This seems like an extremely thin basis for everything that is as radical as two different models. More likely is that Apple is contracting screens from different suppliers with slightly different control chips required for each, or the company is planning a small upgrade later in the year – but not something dramatic enough to be considered a different model.

The iPhone SE had served two different markets for Apple. First, a budget option for those who really wanted an iPhone, but couldn't afford any of the more expensive models. Secondly, an option for those who like the compact phone's usability and prefer the classic design.

Apple has apparently decided that the market for an ultra-compact phone is too small, while reports suggest that this year's flagships will return to the flat design that is no longer seen in a top-class iPhone since the iPhone 5S in 2013.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the iPhone 9 (as I will call it for now) will combine the iPhone 8 form factor with similar internals as the iPhone 11.

Kuo says the iPhone SE 2 will be available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage configurations with three color options: silver, space gray and red. He also predicts that the starting price for the new cheaper iPhone will be $ 399.

Although the overall design of the phone will mimic the iPhone 8, it comes with the latest A13 chip and 3 GB of RAM. This means that it will have the same processor as the newly launched iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, albeit with 1 GB less RAM.

The iPhone SE 2 will of course not transfer the 3D Touch functionality. This will be one of the most important regressions compared to the technical specifications of the iPhone 8, although it should not be too shocking, since Apple has also removed the feature from its flagship 2019 phones.

Read more about what we expect here – what we will not update to show two different "iPhone 9" models.

Image: Shutterstock

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ embed)