iPhone 9, 13-inch MacBook update, Apple Watch (RED) - is an Apple event approaching?

It is still too early to call it, but there may well be enough rumors to predict an Apple event of spring 2020. From the iPhone 9 (or SE 2) to Apple watches (RED), it is not hard to imagine what could contain a 90 minute presentation around March.

Spring events happen (sometimes)

Two Apple events are almost guaranteed every year: the Apple developer conference in June and the iPhone event in September. Spring events only happen when there is a specific story to tell.

Last year, Apple spent two hours proving its dedication to services with Apple News +, Apple Card, Apple TV + and Apple Arcade. Before that, we saw Apple hosting a new entry-level iPad event around education and the classroom.

However, some years go by without a dedicated keynote, while other years are filled with new material. Do you remember the keynote for the iPhone SE and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro?

So what has this year looked like so far?

iPhone 9

Apple is not afraid to launch impressive new products without a keynote. Discover the second generation AirPods, iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 3, AirPods Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.

A new iPhone, however, tends to take time on stage – even if it’s the iPhone 5 with the guts of an iPhone 6 inside.

Apple has cut direct sales of the iPhone SE with no real successor, but there are many rumors of a long-awaited new version of the iPhone SE 2.

Apple updated the iPhone 5 with high-end specs in 2016. This year, signs indicate that Apple will update the iPhone 8 in the same way. That’s where the iPhone 9 nickname comes in, though Apple often surprises with marketing names.

Check out our recent summary of what we can expect in a so-called iPhone 9 release this year.

13-inch MacBook updates

Apple pleased many Mac users last year by replacing the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro equipped with a butterfly keyboard with an updated 16-inch MacBook Pro that uses a more reliable magic keyboard with scissor switches under the keys.

However, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air still depend on the problematic Apple keyboard, and the new Mac laptops seem ready to go. Will we see the Air and Pro update together, or will we have to wait for summer or even fall for new laptops?

There are a few changes I would like to see personally:

New processors in the 16-inch MacBook Pro (the new design came out with 15.4-inch chips)

13.3-inch MacBook Pro updated to 14-inch screen with narrower glasses and magic keyboard

The 13.3 inch MacBook Air switching to the magic keyboard

Distinguishing the Air and Pro range on screen size, not just power and weight, would further clarify the constantly improving range of Apple laptops.

(Product) RED Series 5

We learned about the possibility of a RED Apple Watch (Product) at the very end of last year. While we didn’t expect it to be a new version of Apple Watch hardware introduced last September, it would be the first time that the Apple Watch has been sold in a red finish.

Apple has already released RED (product) versions of iPhones several months after the start of standard colors. We have also seen new colors of Apple watches introduced in the middle of the cycle with the first finishes in gold aluminum and rose gold.

Services for everything

Apple loves services now, so no talk is complete without an update on how things work in Services Land. The Apple TV + appears to be in good shape and the Apple card is slowly maturing, but some areas of service require more attention.

Apple News + could benefit from an overhaul of how to sell magazines and digital newspapers

Services like Apple Music and TV + demand bundled value

Apple podcasts are clearly growing and it’s only a matter of time before they become an appropriate service

iCloud … needs … better … storage … maps. Free 5G is tragic, and 2 TB at the top can be limiting. 50 GB free would be huge even if the price of 200 GB did not change.

And one last hardware wish from me: the silver and black Mac Pro accessories (Magic Keyboard, Mouse, Trackpad) sold separately. I really want all three without paying a premium to Mac Pro customers. 😅

An update to the Apple TV lineup would also be great to see. Apple TV HD is not the best for Apple Arcade games, and the Apple TV 4K price is hard to justify compared to Fire TV and Roku products.

What do you hope to see from a possible Apple event in spring 2020? Let us know in the comments!

Product (RED) Apple Watch rendered by the talented Not Jony Ive

