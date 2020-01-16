IPhone 12 to offer 'refreshed' face ID, report says

Barclays analysts have come out with a new investor note, in which they predict that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will include improved Face ID sensors, among other changes. Analysts also corroborate Ming-Chi Kuo’s claims.

According to the Barclays note obtained by CNBC, the iPhone 12 range will include an “updated” face identifier. What exactly this means is unclear, but theoretically it could imply that Apple will upgrade the TrueDepth camera system used for Face ID with improved performance.

The iPhone 11 also featured improved Face ID performance, but that was mainly due to changes in iOS 13 rather than hardware upgrades. Apple has presented faster Face ID performance as one of the iOS 13 features at the top of the post, which means these improvements have also been made to older devices like the iPhone XS.

In addition to the improved Face ID, analysts say Apple will add 3D time-of-flight sensors to the back of high-end iPhone 12 models. Time-of-flight detection technology is similar to TrueDepth infrared system used for Face ID, which activates Face ID. Adding such a 3D detection system to the rear camera would allow higher fidelity 3D photo captures. Time-of-flight sensors could improve the photo quality of the iPhone’s camera and offer new augmented reality features.

As CNBC notes, time-of-flight sensors are already used in some high-end Android flagship products, including the Galaxy Note 10+:

ToF is already used in some Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy Note 10+. Samsung has demonstrated how sensors can be used to capture an image of an object and then quickly create a 3D model. So someone with a 3D printer at home could print a replica.

Finally, analysts at Barclays also corroborate Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim that Apple could abandon the Lightning connector as early as next year in the most high-end iPhone model. It would be the first iPhone to be completely portless, relying only on features like wireless charging and AirDrop.

The iPhone 12 range should be unveiled this fall. Be sure to check out our full summary of everything to expect from Apple in 2020 for all the details.

