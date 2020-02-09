iPhone 12 release date | price, news, spec, rumors and leaks

Despite fierce competition from giants of smartphone manufacturers around the world, the Apple iPhone remains one of the most sought after premium pieces of consumer technology in the world. Rumors about updates and new models often create excitement in the technical community and among consumers who want to see what the Californian company has come up with.

Here is a summary of the latest news and rumors for the iPhone 12, expected to be the next major phone release from Apple.

When will the iPhone 12 be released?

Our best bet is the iPhone 12 will be released in September 2020.

Although no official announcement has been made by Apple, it is largely expected that the next generation iPhone (according to the iPhone 11 series, we assume this iPhone 12 will be named) will be unveiled during a fall event in 2020.

Apple usually has its annual launch events in September, where it unveils new products, including phones. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Tim Cook presented the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The devices started sending shortly thereafter.

We expect Apple to follow a similar pattern this year with the iPhone 12 unveiled early September and shipped worldwide shortly thereafter.

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

Price information is never announced for devices until they come much closer to the sale, but if the iPhone 11 has something to offer, the iPhone 12 will probably start from around $ 700 and around £ 700.

However, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were considerably more expensive, so if the iPhone 12 has different higher spec variants, it is not inconceivable that there are models that each sell more than $ 1,000 or £ 1,000.

What can we expect from the iPhone 12?

As with all major technical launches, especially with Apple, there is a huge amount of secrecy about the new product – and so at this stage it is a lot of chat about the iPhone 12 speculation and guesses based on previous models and upgrades. .

storage area

iPhones are always provided with different storage levels. The iPhone 11 series offered consumers a choice of 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB, but as we consume more and more data, we store more photos, videos and apps on our phones – the iPhone 12 is about to To save that storage?

It is possible that Apple doubles the top specification to 512 GB storage for users who really want data, which would make sense because mobile data transfer is only getting faster.

Camera

The iPhone 11 has two cameras on the standard model – and three cameras on the Pro version, making it one of the best for photography and video in a smartphone. Maybe the 12 has three on the standard model?

Would Apple be about to add another camera to the device to make it even better? Various concept designs have been made and distributed by fans online with four cameras grouped around a flash – it looks neat, but does a phone really need four cameras?

Whatever happens, we expect 12Mp cameras on the back to continue the brilliant photo and video experience.

processor

The new model is likely to upgrade from the Apple 13 Bionic Chip to the Apple 14 Bionic Chip.

5G possibility

5G is big news all over the world when countries start rolling out the infrastructure for a super fast mobile network that makes a much more complex and connected internet of things possible. It feels inevitable that at some point Apple will become a member of the 5G party and prepare a new iPhone for this data network.

In recent interviews, Apple boss Tim Cook has bypassed the 5G issue by admitting that the company is still in the “early innings” of rolling out the technology for its mobile devices globally.

So at this stage it is not clear whether iPhone 12 will have 5G capabilities.

Screen size

There are rumors that iPhone 12 can offer different screen sizes than the previous model.

Some reports have speculated that Apple is preparing to release a smaller 5.4-inch screen version of the 12 series and a 6.7-inch Max version of the 12 series, which would be smaller and larger than the respectively smallest and largest versions of the iPhone 11.

connectivity

It seems likely that the days of Apple’s lightning gates have been numbered because the technology giant is under pressure to join industry in standardized formats – especially after the EU was looking for a common charging cable.

One thought is that Apple can add the USB-C port to some new devices in the future, and that could mean the iPhone 12. However, others claim that Apple is likely to resist making changes in the very near future and look for fully wireless connectivity and charging as soon as possible in devices of the future.

It is currently difficult to know if any of these factors will play a role in the design of the iPhone 12.