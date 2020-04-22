iPhone 12 Release Date price, news, spec, rumors and leaks

Despite intense competition from smartphone giants around the world, the Apple iPhone remains one of the world’s most sought-after consumer technologies. Rumors of updates and new models are often exciting in the technical community and among consumers who are eager to see what the California company has to offer next.

Here’s a summary of the latest news and rumors for the iPhone 12, which is expected to be the next major release of Apple’s phone.

When will the iPhone 12 be released?

Our best guess is The iPhone 12 will be released in September 2020.

Although Apple has not released an official announcement, it is widely hoped that the next-generation iPhone (following the iPhone 11 series, we expect it to be called the iPhone 12) will be unveiled at the fall 2020 event.

Apple will host its annual launch events in September, where it will introduce new products, including phones. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Tim Cook unveiled the iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Immediately after that, the equipment began to be delivered.

We expect Apple to follow a similar model this year with the iPhone 12, unveiled in early September, which will be shipped worldwide shortly thereafter.

How Much does an iPhone 12 Cost?

Device pricing information will never be released until sales are much closer, but if the iPhone 11 has anything to go for then The iPhone 12 will likely start at around $ 700 and around £ 700.

However, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were significantly more expensive, so if the iPhone 12 has several higher specific variants, it’s not unthinkable that there could be models with retail sales of more than $ 1,000 or £ 1,000.

What can we expect from the iPhone 12?

As with all major technology launches, especially Apple, there is a huge amount of secrecy surrounding the new product – and so much of the conversation about the iPhone 12 at this stage is speculation and assumptions based on previous models and innovations …

Storage

iPhones have always had different levels of storage. The iPhone 11 series offered consumers a choice of 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB, but as we consume more and more data, we save more pictures, videos and applications on our phones – could the iPhone 12 make that storage space?

It is possible that Apple could double the total amount of best data for the most popular hungry users to 512 GB, which would make sense as mobile data transfer simply speeds up.

Camera

The iPhone 11 has two cameras on the standard model – and three cameras on the Pro version, making it one of the best for shooting and video on a smartphone. Maybe 12 regular models have three?

Could Apple add another camera to the device to make it even better? There are four cameras grouped around the flash on the fan web and different concepts spread between them, where four cameras are grouped – it looks like it, but do any phones really need four cameras?

Whatever happens, we expect the 12Mp rear-facing cameras to continue the brilliant photo and video experience.

Processor

A new model from Apple 13 Bionic Chip will probably be upgraded from Apple 14 Bionic Chip.

5G capability

5G is big news around the world as countries begin to deploy ultra-fast mobile network infrastructure that allows for much more complex and connected things on the Internet. It is inevitable that at some point Apple will join the 5G party and make a new iPhone ready for this data network.

In recent interviews, Apple boss Tim Cook has left out the 5G issue, acknowledging that the company is still in the early stages of adopting its mobile technology worldwide.

So it’s not clear at this stage whether the iPhone 12 will get 5G capabilities.

Screen size

There are rumors that the iPhone 12 may offer different screen sizes than the previous model.

Some reports have speculated that Apple plans to release both a smaller 5.4-inch version of the 12-series and a 6.7-inch version of the 12-series Maxi that would be smaller and larger than the smallest and largest version of the iPhone 11, respectively.

Connectivity

It seems likely that Apple’s flash days are numbered as the technology giant pressures to move to standardized formats with industry – especially after the EU began pushing for a common charging cable.

One of the thoughts is that Apple may switch to a USB-C port on some new devices, and that could mean an iPhone 12. But others argue that Apple is likely to resist changes in the near future and may want to move to fully wireless connectivity and charge future devices as soon as possible. .

It is currently difficult to know whether any of these factors will affect the design of the iPhone 12.