This afternoon, during Apple’s conference call with investors and analysts on the first quarter of 2020 results, Tim Cook offered further details on iPhone sales during the holiday quarter. Apple is no longer reporting unit sales, but Cook said the iPhone 11 was the best-selling iPhone model during the three-month period.

According to Cook, the iPhone 11 was the top-selling iPhone model each week in the first quarter of the year, beating the iPhone 11 Pro and the cheaper iPhone XR. In fact, Cook said the last three iPhones were the three most popular iPhones each week during the quarter.

This means that during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were the top three selling iPhones in each week of the quarter. This is especially noticeable when you look at the iPhone XR, which Apple still sells for $ 599.

Apple cited two main drivers beyond the good performance of the iPhone in the first quarter of 2020: exchanges and Apple card payments. According to the company, iPhone exchanges in Apple stores have doubled year-over-year, setting a new historic record for Apple retail.

Regarding monthly Apple card purchases of the iPhone, Cook said the new option was one of the reasons for iPhone growth during the quarter. The limiting factor, however, is that the Apple card is only available in the United States, he added.

Meanwhile, Cook noted that the iPhone 11 has so far been particularly popular in China. During the quarter, Apple was responsible for three of the four best-selling smartphones in urban China.

In the end, Apple reported $ 56 billion in iPhone revenue in the quarter, up 8% year-over-year. Read our full summary of Apple’s results here.

Read more:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tldlIVQG-aw [/ integrated]