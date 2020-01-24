iPad turns 10: Why did it take ten years for Apple's tablet to get its own operating system?

Apple has streamlined its entire iPad setup to replace your laptop

Jason Cipriani from ZDNet tells Karen Roby that thanks to a recent update the basic model iPad is more capable than ever. Read more: https://zd.net/2NdaomS

On January 27, 2010, Steve Jobs was famously on stage and led the audience through a scene that looked straight from Harry Potter. While holding a piece of glass in his hands, tapping and swiping through websites, a calendar, digital books, and a music library, the iPad was born. Much has changed in the last 10 years, both for the iPad and for the rest of the technical industry. But why did it take 9 years for the iPad to get its own operating system, iPadOS? To understand that, you have to go back to the beginning.

The iPad went on sale in April 2010 with iPhone OS 3.2 as the operating system. The operating system included new interfaces and methods for communicating with apps that were not found on the iPhone or iPod Touch. In the same year, Apple announced that the iPhone OS would switch to iOS, and that was what the iPad had used until this year, when Apple announced that the iPad would get its own operating system called iPadOS.

When it came out, critics only tried it as a larger version of the iPhone. Indeed, it used the same apps as the iPhone, but developers could adjust the appearance of their apps to a larger screen. For example, apps such as Mail can display your inbox on top of an email that you were currently viewing.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

Another common criticism of the iPad, which I still reflect to this day, is that it is a device that is only for consumption – meaning it is best suited for someone who wants to view Netflix, his inbox wants to manage or scroll through Facebook (that is, consume different aspects of the digital world).

In the past ten years, the iPad has shaken off the ‘bigger iPhone’ label because Apple has expanded the iPad line-up and added meaningful software features. I have never really seen the iPad as a consumption device, and I am not entirely sure if Apple ever intended to consider it as one. During the original announcement, Apple showed a drawing app and the iWork package with apps from Apple – Pages, Keynote, and Numbers – was available at the launch.

Since 2012 I have been using an iPad as my main writing device. At the time, I relied on third-party Bluetooth keyboards. I have written two digital books entirely on the third generation iPad. There was something about the way the software forced me to concentrate on a single task that I fall in love with. I immediately started looking for ways to expand the iPad, to be more than my modern typewriter and to use it more as a computer. Years ago I wanted my iPad to replace my laptop.

The problem was that it took a lot of work to find solutions to tasks such as simply combining images or working with the content management systems that I often encounter to publish online.

Also: iPad Pro versus Surface Pro 6: can a tablet-laptop hybrid really replace your PC?

One of my first reviews of a keyboard for the iPad in 2012.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

I spent a lot of time buying and testing apps and finally buying and testing more apps until I found a workflow that worked. And if all else failed, I would remotely connect to a computer and complete a certain task on a computer, using my iPad. It worked, but I was in the minority of users who were willing to spend time trying to make the iPad work for me. Essentially, I had to force the iPad to be the device I wanted. Yet the potential was there.

Apple has been updating iOS steadily, several years with new specific features for the iPad, others with a simple update of iOS as a whole and the iPad as the de facto beneficiary of the improvements.

It was not until the release of iOS 9 in 2015 that we really saw Apple begin adding impactful features with the addition of split view, slide over and picture-in-picture. The three new features improved multitasking on the iPad and were timed with the release of the first iPad Pro. Apple also introduced the Apple Pencil in 2015, giving the tablet an extra layer of productivity.

The iPad Pro 2015 – combined with iOS 9 and the new iPad-specific functions and Apple’s Smart Keyboard Cover – began to lay the foundation for the differences between the iPad and the iPhone and the ability to replace the computer, but it was not entirely still there.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

In 2016, iOS 10 added split view for multiple Safari tabs and some other minor updates. In 2017, iOS 11 was one of the biggest updates we had seen for the iPad. Apple has added a Files app to manage files and folders directly on the iPad, the application dock has been redesigned and drag and drop has been added, making it possible to drag photos or text from one app to another.

During this time, Apple continued to update the iPad hardware and release new models with a regular cadence. The hardware and software of the iPad received a boost, stimulated by Apple that released the second generation iPad Pro in 2017. But in 2018, even when the iPad’s hardware became more robust and powerful, the software began to fall behind.

Apple has not announced meaningful iPad updates in iOS 12 despite the release of the third generation iPad Pro. Safari, Apple’s web browser, did not offer a desktop experience. Instead it was standard for the mobile version of websites, and it paralyzed the overall experience.

Also: can you really use the iPad Pro as a full desk setting? This guy did it

My review of the iPad Pro 2018 was especially positive with regard to hardware, but the software stopped it.

With the iPad Pro that dropped Apple’s Lightning connector in favor of USB-C and offered Apple the ability to connect the iPad to external monitors and accessories, users naturally asked for the ability to connect external storage to the iPad close to an improved browser and the possibility to open multiple windows of the same app at the same time.

Apple announced iPadOS in June. The iPad will still share the same core functions as iOS and the iPhone, but by giving the iPad its own operating system, Apple indicates that the company is ready to make major changes to the iPad.

The most important changes started with iPadOS 13.1, and it included a desktop version of Safari, the ability to connect to external storage, vastly improved multitasking – such as the ability to open multiple windows of the same app – and a new home screen that more brings information within reach.

It is by far the biggest update we’ve seen for the iPad, and with a specific operating system in iPadOS, Apple is ready to help the iPad move forward.

Also: iPadOS brings Apple’s tablet closer to the regular PC replacement

What that looks like is uncertain, but much of it will have to do with user feedback (a driving force for many of the changes we’ve seen so far).

I think it generally took a decade before the iPad was ready to stand on its own, because Apple tried to find the exact path for the iPad, and how far it goes. The messages from the marketing department did not often correspond to what the iPad was really capable of. Of course it could replace a computer for some users, and with the iPad Pro lineup (and the added versatility it offered) that dream came closer to reality. Combine the hardware and cascade of a special keyboard for even the entry-level iPad, along with iPadOS, and it’s clear that the iPad is now more of a laptop than ever before.

I almost stopped searching for apps that solve common tasks and I can’t tell you the last time I connected to my computer remotely to complete a task. iPadOS is only a few months old and already has a big impact on my daily workflow.

What the iPad has in store for the next 10 years is a gamble for everyone, but with its own operating system, I think it’s safe to say that we really see the iPad growing as a computer device.

Related stories: