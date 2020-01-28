How the PC has evolved over the past decade

At the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2019, Apple revealed some important changes to the iPad operating system, and even christened the updated version with a completely new name: iPadOS. The changes bring Apple’s flagship, especially the iPad Pro models, closer to the “hybrid PC” category that Microsoft has launched with its Surface Pro line.

From a hardware point of view, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the addition of the Smart Folio keyboard and an Apple Pencil, is remarkably similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6, especially seen from the side. (The newer Surface Pro 7 has exactly the same size and shape as the Surface Pro 6, with only one notable new feature: a USB Type-C port.)

Both devices promise the same promise: you can have a tablet if you want a simple surface to read or sketch, or click on the keyboard to get a little closer to a classic clamshell PC form factor.

But as soon as you sit down and actually try to get your work done, the differences between the two devices become much clearer.

Here is the tl; Dr. iPad Pro still appeals to people who are deeply rooted in the Apple ecosystem. The Surface Pro from Microsoft is most satisfying for those who need a traditional Windows PC. And anyone who expects to effortlessly cross from one world to the other is doomed to be disappointed.

For both companies it has been a journey of ten years or more that led to the current combination. And the development process is almost stereotyped about how both companies work

Microsoft’s path was complicated and filled with false starts and errors. It all started in 2012, with the launch of the ARM-powered Surface RT. That fateful device, launched two years after the iPad, tried and failed to be an iPad clone. It even failed so miserably that Microsoft had to write off nearly a billion dollars in inventory.

The Surface Pro followed a similar path to its current state, stumbling from its first “brilliant, quirky, flawed” debut more than six years ago through multiple iterations. In classic Microsoft fashion, three attempts were needed to get the design right, and since then the company has been in “Don’t mess with something good” mode.

The Surface Pro 6 is filled with small but meaningful improvements over its predecessors, and the company seems to have finally solved the reliability issues that had plagued the entire line in the early years.

Meanwhile, Apple took the opposite path with iPad, reluctantly adding PC-like capabilities to the iPad hardware over time, but steadfastly resisting calls to make the Mac more like an iPad and vice versa .

The first iPad Pro, unveiled in 2015, included support for the new Apple Pencil, which looked like a direct answer to the distinctive pen of the Surface Pro. In 2018, Apple added its own keyboard covers, including the Smart Keyboard Folio, which clicks into place almost exactly like the Type Pro of the Surface Pro.

But despite those hardware improvements, the iPad software experience remained fairly consistent over the years. Until now.

Forget the dark mode. The really important iPadOS changes announced on WWDC 2019 are the ones that make it look more like a PC or a Mac in daily use. There is finally support for external pointing devices, so you don’t have to swipe the screen to make a selection. There is new support for external storage devices, an extensive set of Finder-like local file management tools, some new window management tricks, and even support for home screen widgets.

You will also find some business improvements in iPadOS, such as the ability for administrators to separate business and personal data on BYOD devices and managed Apple IDs for businesses.

By making the iPad experience more like a laptop, it does not become a laptop replacement, at least not for business customers. It’s hard to imagine a creative professional voluntarily giving up her Mac for an iPad Pro, although there are certainly circumstances in which the lighter, more portable device will come in handy. Lightroom and Photoshop on mobile devices are just not as capable as their Mac counterparts.

The same applies to Microsoft Office on the iPad, which still only offers a subset of the features available on the Windows and MacOS versions. Depending on your workload, you may be able to make ends meet with an iPad Pro for an occasional business trip, but that still makes the iPad an occasional laptop replacement, not an all-in replacement.

The Surface Pro 6, on the other hand, is a full-fledged laptop replacement, with all the advantages and disadvantages of a Windows PC. At the office you can connect a docking station and use a full monitor, keyboard and mouse; on the way it is remarkably lightweight. But it does not offer the simplicity of the iPad and the experience of using the Type Cover is still unpleasant for many users who prefer the solid feel of a clamshell keyboard.

Ultimately, the decision as to which mobile device to use comes down to which people run the apps you need. The easier your workload, the greater the chance that an iPad Pro can replace a laptop when you travel. But if you need the tools that are only provided in a powerful desktop app, nothing less than a real laptop is enough.