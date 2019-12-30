iPad deals cost up to $ 199 discount, iPhone from $ 175, more

Loading...

Monday's best deals are price reductions on Apple & # 39; s 10.2-inch iPad, plus a new iPhone sale at Woot from $ 125, and a new Anchor promotion at Amazon. Go to all our top choices and more below.

Get $ 69 from Apple & # 39; s 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon is currently taking over $ 69 off various 10.2-inch iPad models, marking some of the best prices we've seen outside of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. A striking highlight is the Wi-Fi 128 GB configuration on $ 360. That's less than the usual $ 429 price tag and the second best offer we've always followed at Amazon. With a larger 10.2-inch screen, support for Apple Pencil and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is perhaps one of the most attractive iPads in Apple's stable at the moment. It contains an A10 Fusion chip, 8 MP camera and support for 1080p HD recording. Read more in our practical review.

Need more power? Amazon still takes over $ 199 off various 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. You can view the full sale for all our top choices here.

iPhone day sale starts at $ 125

Only today does Woot offer several renovated iPhone models $ 125. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $ 475 or the larger XS Max from $ 550. For comparison, you would have paid at least $ 999 here, and today's deals are $ 25 less than our listing earlier this month. Both devices offer a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside you'll find Apple & # 39; s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7 MP cameras & # 39; s alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specifications. 90 day warranty included with purchase. Buy the rest of the sale for more.

Anchor New Year sale

Anker has started selling the new year with a handful of remarkable deals for smartphone and Mac accessories. Our top choice is the ZOLO Liberty Truly Wireless earbuds for $ 30. That's less than the usual $ 80 price tag and a new Amazon lowest point ever with $ 20. Forget paying for expensive AirPods, the ZOLO Liberty earbuds offer eight hours of play time and an IPX5 sweat-resistant design for a fraction of the cost. It is a great way to score truly wireless headphones without breaking the bank.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in offers on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. View this month's best trade-in offers when you decide it's time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac on the go! Use code 9to5mac for a extra $ 15 on all transactions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: lifting vinyl to a higher level (video)

Buying guide for headphones standard: give your new (or old) cans a pleasant home (video)

Samson Satellite Microphone Review: record anywhere on iOS or USB (video)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo (/ embed)

FTC: we use earnings from auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ embed)