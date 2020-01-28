Iowans in Wisconsin May caucus at Marquette University

CLOSE Buy a photo

Marquette University students Maaz Ahmed, left, and Eric Rorholm will participate in a satellite site for Iowa caucuses on February 3. Ahmed is from Bettendorf, Iowa and will vote while Rorholm, from Spokane, Washington, will serve as a caucus chair. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

A bit of Iowa arrives in Wisconsin.

For the first time, the first Iowa caucuses in the country will be held at 28 out-of-state satellite sites, from Palm Springs, California, to Paris, and yes, even in Milwaukee.

So, on the night of February 3, as thousands of Iowans roam the winter dark to gather in schools, churches and community centers in Hawkeye State, a handful of Iowa Democrats will meet in a caucus at Marquette University.

When we say a handful, we are not joking.

Six Democrats from Iowa are registered to participate in the Marquette caucus. But like their fellow Iowans, they will come together to choose their preferred presidential candidate.

It’s all part of the Democrats’ long race for the nomination for their national convention in Milwaukee.

The Iowa Democratic Party has approved 99 satellite caucus sites, many of which are in non-traditional Iowa locations, such as assisted living facilities or workplaces. In addition, satellite sites have been approved in 13 states, Washington, D.C., and three countries.

So how did a caucus end up in Marquette?

You can credit two majors from the theater arts and a Marquette alumnus who is Iowa’s deputy state director for the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Bill Neidhardt, Marquette class of 2013, said the Sanders campaign was eager to involve Iowa students in potential satellite sites.

“We were trying to make a list of campuses where we knew there would be support for Bernie,” said Neidhardt. “As an alumnus, I made sure that Marquette was on the list. And we had someone there who was really excited to organize it.”

Eric Rorholm, 21, a junior from Spokane, Washington, and president of the Marquette College Democrats was eager to bring the caucus to school. The Sanders campaign helped with the paperwork, while Rorholm did some legwork.

“We needed an Iowa student, an Iowa voter to petition,” said Rorholm.

Maaz Ahmed, 19, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa, intervened to help bring the caucus to Marquette.

“This is my first presidential election,” said Ahmed. “I think it’s a great opportunity. It’s a very big step towards accessibility. I can’t afford to go home on caucus day.”

“It is not about being homesick,” he added. “It is a question of using my voice and my civil power that I must make sure that the ideas and policies that are dear to my heart are implemented. Because that is the reason for being elections.”

Ahmed attended Iowa caucuses in 2016, but did not vote. Instead, he said, he “pushed” his parents to participate in the event at a primary school in his hometown.

“The Republicans were in the gymnasium and the Democrats were in the cafeteria,” said Ahmed.

“It is interesting to see the political game at its base,” he added. “These are just people who try to convince others of what will best serve each other and how we will keep each other’s lives best.”

A caucus is not a primary. People do not go to a voting booth.

Instead, they assemble and publicly support one candidate or another. A candidate must have the support of 15% of those in caucus to be considered “viable”.

“It’s going to be very regimented,” said Rorholm. “The Iowa Democratic Party runs a very tight ship. There is a fairly formal process.”

Caucus begins precisely at 7 p.m. at Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union. The deadline to join caucus was January 17, but curious members of the public can watch.

Rorholm will use a script to execute the event.

He said there was interest on campus, even from those who could not vote in the contest.

“I have had many faculty members who have come to me and have expressed interest,” said Rorholm. “It’s a fascinating thing, the way technology has allowed us to connect and make these caucuses more democratic. And it will be a cool process to watch as it unfolds.

“It will truly be an unprecedented experience,” he said.

Rorholm said Sanders has “a very good ground game with the students and is very popular in Wisconsin.”

“But you never know,” he said. “That’s the point with a caucus. People can debate each other, which is a fascinating part of a caucus that isn’t part of a regular primary. There is a lot of back and forth. . We really have no idea how it will turn out. “

Marquette’s result will be added to the results of non-state satellite caucuses, which will then be used to determine delegates to state conventions in a county in general.

Of course, it is confusing. But that’s part of what makes Iowa caucuses unique.

