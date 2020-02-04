IowaCaucusDisaster: Iowa caucuses did not go as expected. This is why

Iowa caucuses did not go as expected because there were no real results. Social media now shares frustration with the results with the hashtag #IowaCaucusDisaster.

What happened: On Monday evening, all eyes turned to Iowa for the presidential caucus, which was the first time US voters would have the opportunity to participate in the Democratic presidential primary race.

But: The results did not come on Monday evening. The Iowa Democratic Primary announced a delay in results due to inconsistencies with results and results. Results were expected later.

The conspiracy theories are flying. The truth is the #IowaCaucusDisaster due to incompetence, poor planning.

That is it. There is a paper trail, everything will be presented in tabular form – which is much better than some other scenarios. It robs the story of the media, but we will all know and survive.

– Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) 4 February 2020

The most important lessons from the #IowaCaucusDisaster are:

1. Always provide paper ballots.

2. Stop holding undemocratic, exclusive caucuses in states that are 91% white while the US is 35% BIPOC.

3. Primaries only.

– Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) 4 February 2020

I think we should perhaps be a little less worried about Russian interference in our elections and perhaps a little more worried about corporate crimes and cheaters. #IowaCaucusDisaster #MayorCheat

– Jeff Waldorf (@jeffspolitics) 4 February 2020

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin: “I think the Democratic Caucus in Iowa is a quirky, picturesque tradition that must end. While we try to make voting easier for people throughout America, the caucus in Iowa is the most painful situation we are currently facing. “

– Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) February 4, 2020

Former presidential candidate Julián Castro: “It’s a mess. What we saw there and what we heard about were consistently errors in the way this process was carried out, whether it was in the initial phase or the rescheduling. Inconsistencies in how it was done on terrain areas, caucus sites. It is a total mess. “

MSNBC analyst Steve Kornacki: “The major role of Iowa has been confronted with attacks for decades, along with periodic failed attempts by other states to take the first slot in the nation. But the criticism has been louder than ever in the past year, and now those critics can have the ammunition they need to kill it. “

– Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 4, 2020

Larger whole: The caucus in Iowa, however, has triggered a real debate between politicians and legislators. As Vox reported, several legislators shared the support for ending the caucuses entirely after what happened.