Iowa State (9-9) vs. No. 16 Auburn (16-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BELOW LINE: No. 16 Auburn poses a major challenge to the state of Iowa. Iowa State won one of its five games against ranked teams this season. Auburn wins 80-67 against South Carolina on Wednesday.

GREAT MEN ON THE CAMPUS: The playful Tyrese Haliburton achieved an average of 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists to lead the charge for the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton also makes an important contribution with 14.7 points per game. The tigers were led by Samir Doughty, who scored an average of 14.4 points.

CREATE OPENS: Haliburton has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Iowa’s field goals in the last three games. The second guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in these games.

LESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-5 if less than 68 points are scored and 9-4 if at least 68 points are scored.

STREAK STATS: The State of Iowa has canceled its last four street games, scoring 65 points and 75.3 points in these competitions. Auburn has won their last 10 home games, missing 67.3 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Auburn’s offense scored 79 points per game this season. The defense of the State of Iowa awarded opponents 72.1 points per game (rank 210).

