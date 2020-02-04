Iowa Misinformation is spreading online despite new policies

Since 2016, social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have vowed to work hard on wrong information regarding elections. On Monday, they were confronted with their first major test, when delayed results from the Democratic Caucus in Iowa gave rise to partisan fighting, unbridled misinformation, and conspiracy theories. It is not surprising that things did not go exactly according to plan. Twitter struggled to contain viral election misinformation and unfounded accusations of vote building from Trump allies, while Facebook struggled with disinformation.

When the app was monitored, Iowa Democrats were instructed to report the results of caucuses, and reporters, political influencers and other popular Twitter users shared incorrect information about who was behind the software, making the inaccuracies viral. At the same time, President Trump’s family and allies went to Twitter to share and reinforce unfounded allegations about the legitimacy of the electoral process. Trump campaign leader Brad Parscale, digital director Gary Coby, and sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Democrats accused the caucus of “rigging” amid news that the results would be delayed.

“Pay attention to my words, they are unpacking this thing … what a mess,” wrote Eric Trump. “And by” Quality Control “they mean determining the results to get the candidate who wants the Democrat Overlords in DC,” said Trump Jr.

Twitter’s election integrity policy prohibits people from using the platform “to manipulate or disrupt elections, including through the dissemination of false or misleading information about the election process or when or how to vote.” In a section with examples of content that these violates rules, Twitter lists “misleading claims about voting procedures or techniques that may deter voters from participating in an election,” and “misleading claims that polling stations are closed, polls are closed, or other misleading information regarding votes that are not being cast counted, “among many others.

A Twitter spokesperson said the tweets did not violate the policy, “because they do not suppress voters’ turnout or mislead people about when, where or how to vote.” The spokesperson, who would only respond to questions if their answers were attributed to “a Twitter spokesperson” and not their name, did not respond to a question why the tweets – which seemed to raise doubts about the legitimacy of the election process – were in violation of Twitter’s rules that “spread false or misleading information about the election process.” The spokesperson also did not respond to a question as to whether Twitter had considered using the so-called quarantine function to restrict access to tweets by officials who make unfounded claims. about running elections.

On Facebook, pages of right-wing groups and media images pushed fake information about Iowa voter registration into virality shortly before the caucus even started. Monday morning, the State Secretary of Iowa, Paul Pate, disputed a “false” report from the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, who claimed that the registration rate in Iowa was suspiciously high, and issued an official statement about the inaccuracies later that afternoon. However, the misleading report was still spreading rapidly on social media.

The Judicial Watch press release was shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook, according to WIRED’s analysis of data from CrowdTangle, a social media analysis platform owned by Facebook. An article about the claim of Judicial Watch by The Epoch Times – a conservative media organization with a history of aggressive support for Donald Trump who was recently banned from advertising on Facebook – received more than 46,000 shares, per CrowdTangle data.

