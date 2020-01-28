Iowa is changing its 2020 caucus rules

By Adam Levy, CNN

(CNN) – Iowans cast their first major votes in 2020 in a week during state meetings.

In contrast to a traditional area code, where voters vote, the meetings take place outdoors: people go to their area and physically go to certain areas of a room to show that they prefer a particular candidate. The delegates are awarded on the basis of people who reach a certain level of support by the end of the night.

New rules and procedures will change the way the tests are carried out and what is reported. Make no mistake: As with all major competitions in Iowa, this is about winning the most assured delegates who vote during the National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee in July.

On Caucus Night, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three numbers, including the results “state delegate equivalent”, which will be used to calculate the number of national delegates each candidate receives. These delegates will go to the National Congress.

CNN will project the Iowa winner based on the candidate who receives the most equivalents of state delegates.

This year, a Democratic candidate will need 1,991 promised delegate votes to win the party’s nomination for the Convention’s first ballot. Although Iowa’s 41 seem comparatively small, their voices can reflect or create the momentum that can change the course of history (see: Barack Obama in 2008).

How To Win In Iowa And Beyond

A new regulation by the National Democratic Committee requires that all delegates elected to the National Convention reflect the vote of the first crucial step in the process – the district assemblies. This simplified process simplifies the calculation of the delegates and thus the determination of the winner.

The Iowa Democratic Party will publish the results of the “state delegate equivalent” of the district assembly for each candidate. The number of the national delegate reflects these results. As in the previous cycles, CNN determines the winner based on the candidate who receives the most match for state delegates.

Although the publication of these votes could show that one candidate wins the most actual votes and another the most delegates, CNN will continue to use the candidate with the most delegates as the default, as it will reflect the most votes at the National Congress.

For the first time, the State party will also publish the results of the first and last preferential votes (more on this below) along with the equivalents of the state delegates, but like the relationship of the referendum to the electoral college, the delegates will ultimately reflect on who is in the lead.

How do the Iowa caucuses work?

At 7 clock. CT On February 3, all 1,678 district locations will close their doors to begin voting. Initially, the neighbors hear news from the chairman of the contracting state, local officials, and possibly campaign representatives. They will then show their first preference for the president.

Voters are divided into different areas of the room dedicated to the presidential candidate they choose. Typically, a candidate needs 15% of the vote to stay viable. This is determined by the number of people participating in the district’s location. Smaller locations can have different viability thresholds.

If a candidate is not viable, voters can realign to another viable candidate or join together to form a group to support another candidate who reaches the threshold.

In a change from previous cycles, voters who choose a suitable candidate for their initial preference are not allowed to realign. In fact, they receive a president’s preference card that they can use to write down their choice to create a paper trail if a recount is requested.

This rule change by the contracting state is intended to speed up and rationalize the process.

Those voters who support a viable candidate can submit their cards and leave after the first printout and will still be counted in subsequent votes.

Can’t you make it to the caucuses? No problem.

Previously, voters had to attend at a specific time and place. As part of the DNC reforms after 2016, states with caucuses must offer an opportunity to participate outside the specified time and place.

This year, the State party approved 97 “satellite caucuses”. Following the same structure as for a regular caucus, satellite appointments take place on February 3 at different times and in different locations than for the regular caucus in the area. The change was made to accommodate participants who may not be able to vote on schedule due to work, accessibility, family responsibilities, or other reasons.

The satellite locations include 69 domestic locations, 25 outside of Iowa and spread across 13 states and three international locations (Paris, Glasgow, Scotland and Tbilisi, Georgia). In-state satellite locations are included in the results of the congressional district, while international locations are included in the nationwide results.

Virtual caucusing was part of the original 2020 plan, which would have given Iowans the ability to vote on certain days in advance of the regular caucuses. The DNC disagreed with the plan for security reasons, which is why the State party expanded its satellite caucus option, which was provided in 2016, for members of the military and for people with mobility problems.

Who takes part in the meetings?

Iowa Caucuses, in and out of state, are open to registered Iowa voters. Voters must be at least 18 years old on November 3, 2020 to attend the meetings.

Although the party demands that everyone be a registered Democrat, domestic voters can register at their location before voting. Participants outside the country must register with the party in advance to verify eligibility.

Delegates: Who are they and how do they become one?

The district assemblies elect district delegates to district assemblies. There, district delegates are elected to the state assembly, which then selects the national delegates.

The delegates are voters from every location representing the presidential candidate they have chosen. Any voter can apply for a delegate position, but must be approved by the candidate’s campaign to ensure that the election decisions are reflected in Milwaukee.

As the name suggests, “pledged delegates” are only pledged the first time the national convention votes (technically they can change their vote, but since campaigns approve it, it is unusual for this to happen). If the assembly goes to a second vote, you are no longer required to vote for a particular candidate.

recounts

New admissions and recounts must be available to applicants if they can show that the result could change the allocation of national delegates. Applications for both must be received by the State party on February 7, 2020 at 12:00 noon.

What happens next

New Hampshire is just eight days after Iowa. Candidates will usually go straight to Granite State to do more handshakes, rallies and tidying up delegates in New England and beyond.

