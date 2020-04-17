Iowa has COVID-19 facts line to solution questions

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) — Siouxland District Wellbeing Division (SDHD) warns that not all of the information and facts on the world-wide-web is precise and reminds inhabitants there is a statewide COVID-19 details line at 2-1-1 to respond to all of their COVID-19 inquiries.

SDHD claims if you are sick and feel you need to go to a health care supplier, it is really essential that you connect with to start with. They say that your company can assess whether or not you need to have to be noticed in the workplace or if you can recuperate at property. There might also be choices for you to chat to a health care service provider from dwelling using engineering. They say your provider will identify if you will need to be examined for COVID-19.

If you do not have a primary treatment doctor, you can contact the Siouxland Group Wellbeing Centre to agenda a visit with a company at 712-252-2477 .

SDHD suggests it is critically critical that you do not present up in the hospital crisis rooms with out talking to your doctor until it is a health care crisis. They also endorse contacting ahead to notify the hospital that you will be coming in so that they can give you any specific recommendations just before you arrive.

Siouxland District Wellness Section says 80% of men and women who get COVID-19 will have moderate to moderate health issues – comparable to a poor chilly. SDHD states if this is how you come to feel, take these methods: